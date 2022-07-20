These 22 people were indicted in Clark County

Jul. 20—These 22 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:

Joshua Pitzer, 20, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon.

Everett E. Scott, 44: receiving stolen property.

Delmar C. Rice, 40, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Matthew R. Markley, 32: two counts of intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case; possession of drugs; aggravated possession of drugs.

Anthony D. Snoddy, 47, of Springfield: attempted aggravated burglary.

Bruce A. Crossley, 59, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Max J. Jenkins, 49, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Paul E. Brown, 39, of Springfield: theft, breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools.

Kevin M. Hayes, 32, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Kristen Cherry, 37, of Springfield: breaking and entering.

John E. Donohoe, 35, of Springfield: breaking and entering.

Matthew R. Webb, 36, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse on the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Bruce Dobbins, 58, of South Charleston: violating protection order.

Frances Bonerigo, 46, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Terry Stockman, 63: two counts of burglary.

David M. Stilwell, 33: theft.

Jason L. Silvers, 31, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs.

Courtney M. Reisinger, 23, of Springfield: aggravated burglary.

Shirley S. Ford, 64, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence.

Raekwon E. Hall, 24, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, two counts of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Tricia L. Riley, 49, of Springfield: two counts of burglary.

Cheryl A. Suttles, 44, of Springfield: two counts of burglary.