These 22 people were indicted in Clark County
Mar. 30—These 22 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week. Indictments include:
William Holloway, 33, of Springfield: three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, tampering with evidence.
Antwan Johnson, 31, of Springfield: trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.
Craig Davis, 28, of Trotwood: tampering with evidence.
Shilynn Chiles, 24, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Richard Fultz Sr., 40, of Springfield: two counts of having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property.
Matthew Batterson, 26: three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, four counts of aggravated possession of drugs.
Kelise Redd, 21: aggravated possession of drugs.
Demon Ramey, 48: trafficking in marijuana.
Stephanie Armitage, 38, of Springfield: three counts of endangering of children.
Trenton Smith, 21, of Springfield: theft.
Timothy Cline, 63, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability.
Phillip Stevens, 32, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
James Portsman, 55, of South Charleston: assault.
Bobby Alcorn, 34, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Joshua Morris, 31, of Springfield: trepass in a habitation.
Zachary Breslin, 20, of Springfield: improper discharging in firearms or into a habitation or school zone, failure to comply, tampering with evidence, improper handling of firearms, discharge of firearms or near prohibited premises.
Precious Adams, 19, of Springfield: tampering with evidence.
Victor Bishop Jr., 33, of Dayton: two counts of having weapons under disability, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.
Tiffany Adams, 42: two counts of breaking and entering.
Michael Ward, 30: two counts of breaking and entering.
Donta Green Jr., 18, of Springfield: illegal conveyance or possession of deadly weapon or dangerous ordinance in school safety zone.
Alan Moore, 40, of Springfield: domestic violence.