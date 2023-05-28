22 Nightmare Fuel Photos That Made Me Rub My Eyes A Billion Times, Because I Couldn't Believe What I Saw

·2 min read

1.This arm caked in wood dust that looks really, REALLY concerning:

u/CroakyPyrex / Via reddit.com
2.This dog groomed and dyed to have The Simpsons on them:

u/theRealNihilist911 / Via reddit.com
3.These "eggs" that were poached with balsamic vinegar:

u/LucidCunning / Via reddit.com
4.This mystifying drained swamp:

u/incubiitch / Via reddit.com
5.This warning sign that was probably necessary, but kinda went too far at the same time:

u/d_psyfid / Via reddit.com
6.This person trying to close the door on a moving train:

u/Strazil / Via reddit.com
7.This fortune cookie:

u/beepboop-009 / Via reddit.com
8.This sky with a burnt orange hue from raging surrounding fires:

u/JoshuaDudeman / Via reddit.com
9.This up-close photo of a jumping spider:

Mush4Brains- / Via reddit.com
10.This toilet installed specifically for bodily fluids at a funeral home:

Ashtar888 / Via reddit.com
11.And this transparent toilet:

u/CroakyPyrex / Via reddit.com
12.This property filled with vultures:

u/CitrusNightmare / Via reddit.com
13.This THING trying to breathe:

u/awildboyappeared / Via reddit.com
14.This double python surprise:

u/Cram2024 / Via reddit.com
15.These braids found inside a thrifted dresser:

u/CyborgStranger / Via reddit.com
16.This terrifying (and very expensive) mishap:

u/Uaquamarine / Via reddit.com
17.This "soft cabinet." Ew:

u/Unknown_User_66 / Via reddit.com
18.This "puppet" hiding in a shelf:

u/mooncalf_rising / Via reddit.com
19.This "dental phantom" dental practice head from the 1950s:

u/Momento_Mori_13 / Via reddit.com
20.This lava pit that looks like a gateway to hell:

u/Monsur_Ausuhnom / Via reddit.com
21.This classroom celebrating Halloween in the '80s:

u/LucidCunning / Via reddit.com
22.And finally, this rock that has a corpse face:

u/CroakyPyrex / Via reddit.com
