22 Nightmare Fuel Photos That Made Me Rub My Eyes A Billion Times, Because I Couldn't Believe What I Saw

BuzzFeed22 Nightmare Fuel Photos That Made Me Rub My Eyes A Billion Times, Because I Couldn't Believe What I SawMay 28, 2023 at 1:16 AM·2 min read1.This arm caked in wood dust that looks really, REALLY concerning: u/CroakyPyrex / Via reddit.com2.This dog groomed and dyed to have The Simpsons on them: u/theRealNihilist911 / Via reddit.com3.These "eggs" that were poached with balsamic vinegar: u/LucidCunning / Via reddit.com4.This mystifying drained swamp: u/incubiitch / Via reddit.com5.This warning sign that was probably necessary, but kinda went too far at the same time: u/d_psyfid / Via reddit.com6.This person trying to close the door on a moving train: u/Strazil / Via reddit.com7.This fortune cookie: u/beepboop-009 / Via reddit.com8.This sky with a burnt orange hue from raging surrounding fires: u/JoshuaDudeman / Via reddit.com9.This up-close photo of a jumping spider: Mush4Brains- / Via reddit.com10.This toilet installed specifically for bodily fluids at a funeral home: Ashtar888 / Via reddit.com11.And this transparent toilet: u/CroakyPyrex / Via reddit.com12.This property filled with vultures: u/CitrusNightmare / Via reddit.com13.This THING trying to breathe: u/awildboyappeared / Via reddit.com14.This double python surprise: u/Cram2024 / Via reddit.com15.These braids found inside a thrifted dresser: u/CyborgStranger / Via reddit.com16.This terrifying (and very expensive) mishap: u/Uaquamarine / Via reddit.com17.This "soft cabinet." Ew: u/Unknown_User_66 / Via reddit.com18.This "puppet" hiding in a shelf: u/mooncalf_rising / Via reddit.com19.This "dental phantom" dental practice head from the 1950s: u/Momento_Mori_13 / Via reddit.com20.This lava pit that looks like a gateway to hell: u/Monsur_Ausuhnom / Via reddit.com21.This classroom celebrating Halloween in the '80s: u/LucidCunning / Via reddit.com22.And finally, this rock that has a corpse face: u/CroakyPyrex / Via reddit.com