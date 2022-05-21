The 22% return this week takes CollPlant Biotechnologies' (NASDAQ:CLGN) shareholders three-year gains to 141%

While CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 15% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. The share price marched upwards over that time, and is now 141% higher than it was. It's not uncommon to see a share price retrace a bit, after a big gain. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

Since the stock has added US$20m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

While CollPlant Biotechnologies made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Over the last three years CollPlant Biotechnologies has grown its revenue at 57% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 34% compound over three years. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for CollPlant Biotechnologies shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 34%. The market shed around 12%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Investors are up over three years, booking 34% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for CollPlant Biotechnologies you should be aware of.

