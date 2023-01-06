The 22% return this week takes Vection Technologies' (ASX:VR1) shareholders three-year gains to 148%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the Vection Technologies Limited (ASX:VR1) share price is 148% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. And in the last month, the share price has gained 24%.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Vection Technologies investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

Given that Vection Technologies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 3 years Vection Technologies saw its revenue grow at 79% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Along the way, the share price gained 35% per year, a solid pop by our standards. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Vection Technologies shareholders are down 54% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 1.8%, likely weighing on the stock. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 35% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Vection Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Vection Technologies (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

