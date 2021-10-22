22 Safe and Reliable Used Cars You Can Get for Under $15,000

Shutterstock.com

Shopping for a car can quickly go from exciting to stressful, especially when you’re sticking to a budget. According to Kelley Blue Book, as of May 2020, a new small car averages $20,000, while the median cost of a new midsize model is $26,000. That’s a hefty price tag. In this economy, such a high cost could send many Americans running for the hills. Fortunately, you don’t have to spend anywhere near that amount to get a great car. The trick is to shift your search to used cars that have proven to be safe and reliable — with plenty of life left in them.

See: 25 Tips and Tricks for Buying a Car Online During the Pandemic

Find Out: The Most Expensive Car Repairs That Will Make You Want To Sell

Using an iSeeCars analysis that found the safest and most reliable used cars dating back to 2011, GOBankingRates compiled a list of the models -- SUVs excluded -- that you can buy for less than $15,000. These featured automobiles tout a lifespan of over 200,000 miles and have scored at least 4 out of 5 stars in safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), making them ideal cars for families. So, consider these 22 models if you're looking to buy a car during the pandemic.

Last updated: Oct. 22, 2021

Toyota

2015 Toyota Prius

Average price: $14,911

Consumer Reports found that the 2015 Toyota Prius gets a striking 44 mpg overall, making it one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles on the road.

Honda

2013 Honda Odyssey

Average price: $14,792

The 2013 Honda Odyssey topped Consumer Reports' minivan ratings that year.

Looking To Sell? Best Ways To Sell Your Car During the Coronavirus Crisis

Chevrolet

2016 Chevrolet Impala

Average price: $14,703

The 2016 Chevrolet Impala has been praised for its luxury-sedan-like ride and excellent braking.

Also See: 25 Freebies To Ask For When Buying a New Car

Toyota

2013 Toyota Avalon

Average price: $14,508

Sleek yet spacious, the 2013 Toyota Avalon ranked No. 1 on U.S News & World's Report's roundup of best 2013 affordable large cars.

Story continues

Interested In a Pickup? The Safest and Most Affordable Car and Truck Models of 2020

Toyota

2012 Toyota Sienna

Average price: $14,274

The 2012 Toyota Sienna was ranked No. 1 in 2012 minivans by U.S News & World's Report, and No. 2 in used minivans under $20,000.

Toyota

2015 Toyota Camry

Average price: $14,221

The Toyota Camry is generally considered one of the most reliable models you can buy and has sold millions of units throughout the course of its existence.

Toyota

2017 Toyota Corolla

Average price: $14,186

Kelley Blue Book lauded the 2017 Toyota Corolla for its safety features and fuel efficiency and noted that it might be "the perfect first car."

Kia

2015 Kia Sedona

Average price: $13,966

Chic meets durable in the Kia Sedona, which has no shortage of modern luxury features.

Dodge

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Average price: $13,859

With its roomy cabin and folding seats, the Dodge Grand Caravan is the perfect vehicle for a large family outing or a summer road trip.

Toyota

2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Average price: $13,849

As smooth as it is sturdy and fuel-efficient, the 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid has dazzling reviews. U.S. News & World Report ranked it No. 1 in the "hybrid car" and "affordable midsize car" categories in 2014.

Honda

2015 Honda Civic (Coupe)

Average price: $13,759

The 2015 Honda Civic was the highest-rated compact car of 2015, per Kelley Blue Book.

Honda

2014 Honda Accord

Average price: $13,484

The 2014 Honda Accord -- described as "nice to drive and easy to live with" by Consumer Reports -- is both dependable and low-maintenance.

Pricey Fix: These 20 Cars Cost the Most To Maintain

Honda

2015 Honda Civic (Sedan)

Average price: $13,432

The Honda Civic sees both its coupe and sedan models on this list. Famously reliable, the Civic was the bestselling car in California last year, according to data from Edmunds.

Nissan

2014 Nissan Maxima

Average price: $13,190

J.D. Power and Associates gave the 2014 Nissan Maxima a reliability rating of 4.5 out of 5, which, as noted by U.S. News and World Report, was one of the highest scores given to any vehicle on the market at the time.

Mazda

2015 Mazda Mazda6

Average price: $12,969

The Mazda6 has everything you'd want in a traditional sedan -- with a sporty, high-tech feel and impressive fuel efficiency.

Toyota

2012 Toyota Corolla

Average price: $9,655

At 32 mpg overall, the 2012 Toyota Corolla is impressively fuel-efficient.

Read: Car Brands That Are Making Buying a Car Worth Your While During the Pandemic

Honda

2012 Honda Civic (Sedan)

Average price: $9,552

Spacious and comfortable, the 2012 Honda Civic is available in both hybrid and natural gas versions.

Mazda

2013 Mazda Mazda6

Average price: $9,534

The 2013 Mazda Mazda6 is the most affordable Mazda model on this list.

Honda

2012 Honda Civic (Coupe)

Average price: $9,406

If it hasn't become clear, Honda has a penchant for making safe and reliable cars. Opt for the coupe version of this Civic if you want to save a few more dollars.

Honda

2011 Honda Accord

Average price: $9,363

The 2011 Honda Accord has been extolled for its safety, nabbing all five stars from the NHTSA.

Chevrolet

2012 Chevrolet Impala

Average price: $9,240

The 2012 Chevrolet Impala is Chevy's most affordable option on this list and comes equipped with a powerful 3.6-liter V-6 engine.

Toyota

2011 Toyota Prius

Average price: $9,076

At 44 mpg overall in Consumer Report's tests, the 2011 Toyota Prius is, like newer Prius models, a knockout in fuel efficiency.

More From GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates compiled this list of 22 safe and reliable cars under $15,000 using data from an iSeeCars study.

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. As a result, some of the images may not reflect the model, trim and/or year listed in this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 22 Safe and Reliable Used Cars You Can Get for Under $15,000