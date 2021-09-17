22 shot — 3 fatally — overnight in Chicago. Wounded include 2 teens and man struck near Grant Park.

Three people were killed in separate shootings Thursday evening and Friday morning in Chicago, police said.

The fatal shootings were in the Englewood, South Loop and Logan Square neighborhoods.

There were 19 others wounded in shootings in the city.

Two teens — a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy — were shot in separate incidents. A man also was shot near Grant Park. And three men were shot in the 1200 block of North Clark in the Near North neighborhood at 2:20 a.m. The victims, ages 23, 24 and 26, were said to be in fair condition but would not disclose details to officers, police said.

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue in Englewood about 9:13 p.m. when he and others he was with were approached by an unknown male who shot him several times, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medicine where he was pronounced dead. Detectives are investigating.

About 11:44 p.m., a 25-year-old man was in the parking lot of a food store in the 1300 block of South Canal Street in the South Loop when he and another male got into a physical altercation. The male fired shots at him, striking him in the head, according to police. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. Authorities do not have a suspect in custody and are still investigating.

In the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Logan Square a man believed by police to be in his 20s or 30s was walking about 4 a.m. when an unknown offender — possibly more than, police said — shot him several times in the back. He was transported and pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Hospital, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the thigh in the 12200 block of South Wallace Street in West Pullman about 6:51 p.m. Thursday. He brought himself to Roseland Hospital in good condition. There are no suspects in custody, police said.

About 12:44 a.m. the 15-year-old boy was a passenger in a car driving in Irving Park on the 4200 block of West Irving Park when someone on the sidewalk fired shots, striking him in the leg. He was dropped off victim at Swedish Covenant Hospital, police said, in critical condition.

A 26-year-old man was also shot Thursday afternoon near Grant Park in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue in the South Loop. He was approached by an unknown person who fired shots at him. The man was transported to Northwestern Medicine in critical condition, police said.

