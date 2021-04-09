22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Gabrielle Olya
·9 min read
PeopleImages / Getty Images
PeopleImages / Getty Images

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.

See: 10 Best Lucrative Side Hustle Ideas

Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. If you do these gigs regularly, you can earn a good living while still creating your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.

Last updated: April 9, 2021

A gardner with a weed wacker.
A gardner with a weed wacker.

Lawn Care Professional

  • Average Salary: $55/hour

Sign up as a vendor with GreenPal, a lawn care service and app that CEO Bryan Clayton describes as “Uber for lawn care,” and make money mowing lawns.“Many of our lawn care vendors are part-timers — some are firemen, some are teachers that use our app in the summer to make extra money; others are college students that work afternoons and weekends, and it is the perfect way for them to make extra money,” Clayton said. “Our average vendor makes around $55 per hour mowing lawns on our system.”

Exclusive: Americans’ Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years

Young woman holding a jar of Sun-dried tomatoes in supermarket.
Young woman holding a jar of Sun-dried tomatoes in supermarket.

TaskRabbit

  • Average Salary: Set your own rates

Become a TaskRabbit and earn money by completing everyday errands and tasks for people in your area. All it takes is a visit to TaskRabbit.com, where you can select tasks you are willing to accomplish. After getting matched with individuals requesting service, you can proceed to doing the job — and getting paid.

When you pick a task, the website will show you hourly rates for the most qualified taskers. You will then be able to set your own price. All jobs require a minimum time commitment of one hour, and payments are made securely online. According to Time’s profile of elite taskers, TaskRabbits have been paid up to $70 an hour to fold shirts, $65 an hour for heavy lifting and $80 for moving services.

Read: Best Side Hustles for People Over 50

Portrait of a beautiful woman traveling by plane and sleeping during the flight - travel concepts.
Portrait of a beautiful woman traveling by plane and sleeping during the flight - travel concepts.

Frequent Flyer Specialist

  • Average Salary: $80 to $150/project

The side gig of frequent flyer specialist is perfect for those who travel often and understand how to maximize frequent flyer miles to receive the best deals. If this sounds like you, consider using your skills to help other travelers plan their itineraries. Experienced frequent flyer specialists can charge clients up to $150 for planning just one itinerary, according to a profile of a frequent flyer specialist on Budgets Are Sexy.

Check Out: 50 Cities Where You Need a Side Hustle To Get By

Happy African American insurance agent going through reports while having consultations with a couple during the meeting.
Happy African American insurance agent going through reports while having consultations with a couple during the meeting.

Bookkeeper

  • Average Salary: $30/hour

With this side gig — which typically pays $30 an hour, according to FlexJobs — your duties can include performing bank reconciliations, payroll needs and creating financial reports. Providing bookkeeping services to more than one company at once can increase your earning potential.

See: 45 Jobs That Can Make You a Millionaire Before Retirement

Vintage toned portrait of a young redhead New Yorker woman, walking on a nice and sunny spring day through the streets of West Village, in Lower Manhattan area.
Vintage toned portrait of a young redhead New Yorker woman, walking on a nice and sunny spring day through the streets of West Village, in Lower Manhattan area.

City Guide Writer

  • Average Salary: $40 to $500/project

If you love your city and have a passion for writing, a side gig as a city guide writer might be ideal. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides. As a city guide writer, you would provide a unique local perspective on the city, statistics about population demographics and insider tips for shopping, recreation, culture, entertainment, activities, public transportation and more.

Find Out: Companies That Let You Work From Anywhere

Girl video blogger or online foreign language teacher writes a training video for their subscribers to upload to social networks.
Girl video blogger or online foreign language teacher writes a training video for their subscribers to upload to social networks.

Online Instructor

  • Average Salary: $30/hour

Share your knowledge with the world — remotely and on your own schedule — by becoming an online instructor. Computer and IT skills courses are especially in demand, according to FlexJobs.

Your Best Options: These Side Jobs Will Be the Most Popular in the US

Pretty woman suggesting red top for friend while shopping in boutique.
Pretty woman suggesting red top for friend while shopping in boutique.

Fashion Consultant

  • Average Salary: $50 to $500/hour

Fashionistas with an eye for current trends might be able to find side jobs as fashion consultants for high-end shoppers. Some clients are willing to pay top dollar for fashion help and will even ask their personal shoppers to select entire wardrobes for different seasons.

As a fashion consultant, you’ll meet with clients to discover their likes, dislikes, personalities and style goals. According to The Art Career Project, savvy stylers can earn anywhere from $50 to $500 per hour for their work.

Check Out: 40 Legit Companies That Will Pay You To Work From Home

Smiling deaf boy learning sign language.
Smiling deaf boy learning sign language.

Sign Language Interpreter

  • Average Salary: $30/hour

Licensed sign language interpreters are hired by businesses and other entities to facilitate communication for those who are deaf or hard of hearing. The average pay is $30 an hour, according to FlexJobs.

Read: What It’s Like To Job Hunt During a Pandemic

Lifestyle home concepts made in Barcelona.
Lifestyle home concepts made in Barcelona.

Curriculum Writer

  • Average Salary: $50/hour

If you’re a teacher looking to start a side gig outside of the classroom, consider becoming a curriculum writer. These professionals are hired to develop curricula and teaching guides. It’s a gig that can pay $50 per hour, according to FlexJobs.

Take a Look: High-Paying Jobs at Apple, Facebook and Google That Don’t Require a Degree

Unrecognizable businessman giving his team a business presentation in a board room, making a speech, colleagues listening, rear view.
Unrecognizable businessman giving his team a business presentation in a board room, making a speech, colleagues listening, rear view.

Education Training Specialist

  • Average Salary: $34/hour

This gig involves conducting or teaching workshops, seminars or courses, as well as evaluating participants and developing the curricula for what you teach. According to FlexJobs, the average pay is $34 an hour.

Be Aware: 6 Career Mistakes To Avoid During an Economic Downturn

Smiling busy employee in casual reading notes and writing on notebook.
Smiling busy employee in casual reading notes and writing on notebook.

Executive Assistant

  • Average Salary: $38/hour

It’s possible to find executive assistant positions that are remote and part time if you already have a few years of experience under your belt, according to FlexJobs. Duties can include setting up meetings, responding to emails, tracking appointments and more.

See: Highest-Paying Work-From-Home Jobs

Couple with Insurance agent.
Couple with Insurance agent.

Consultant

  • Average Salary: $100/hour

Turn your area of expertise into extra money in your pocket with consultant work. These professionals are hired by an organization to review its processes and provide advice to improve its performance. According to FlexJobs, IT is a particularly lucrative field for consultants.

Options: 5 Things To Negotiate at Your Job Other Than Salary

Business people having meeting in conference room.
Business people having meeting in conference room.

Lead Generation Specialist

  • Average Salary: $30/hour

Companies and business-development teams hire these specialists to find, qualify and generate leads. It’s a gig that pays an average of $30 an hour, according to FlexJobs.

Vote: Do You Think the Minimum Wage Should Be $15? Take Our Poll

Person using calendar on computer to improve time management, plan appointments, events, tasks and meetings efficiently, improve productivity, organize week day and work hours, business woman, office.
Person using calendar on computer to improve time management, plan appointments, events, tasks and meetings efficiently, improve productivity, organize week day and work hours, business woman, office.

NetSuite Administrator

  • Average Salary: $70/hour

Knowledge of NetSuite — a software program used by companies to manage their business processes in a single system — can prove valuable in terms of side gig potential. NetSuite administrators can perform a number of tasks including creating custom fields, reports and KPIs; developing workflows; and designing and implementing NetSuite solutions. The average pay for this flexible job is $70 per hour, according to FlexJobs.

Read More: Should Employers Require Workers To Take Time Off?

Smart business decisions.
Smart business decisions.

Project Manager

  • Average Salary: $65/hour

You don’t need a full-time job to put project management skills to use. Seek out freelance positions that take advantage of these skills, such as overseeing timelines, tracking budgets and coordinating team members. You can make $65 an hour without going into an office every day, according to FlexJobs.

Find Out: Handshakes and More Office Rules Changed by COVID

Two women discussing strategy.
Two women discussing strategy.

Senior Accountant

  • Average Salary: $45/hour

Taking accounting gigs can become a major moneymaker. This job will require preparing statements and audits, documenting transactions and performing end-of-month tasks.

To earn the high salary of a senior accountant, you typically need five years of experience, according to FlexJobs.

Tips: How To Interview For a Job When You’re Wearing a Mask

Woman sketching a business plan on a placard at a creative office.
Woman sketching a business plan on a placard at a creative office.

Social Media Marketing Specialist

  • Average Salary: $30/hour

Social media has become a powerful selling tool for businesses and brands, and these companies depend on marketing specialists to make sure their social media campaigns are successful. These individuals create campaigns, develop strategies and write social media content.

Be Safe: How To Protect Yourself When You Return to Your Office

Young serious programmer in eyeglasses concentrating on working with coded data on computer screen.
Young serious programmer in eyeglasses concentrating on working with coded data on computer screen.

Software Developer

  • Average Salary: $55/hour

These developers are responsible for maintaining and updating apps, testing automation design and troubleshooting software issues. This tech side gig pays an average of $55 an hour, according to FlexJobs.

Helpful: 15 Signs Your Employer Wants You To Retire

Closeup side view of couple of mid 20&#39;s software developers resolving some issues with the code they&#39;re currently working on.
Closeup side view of couple of mid 20's software developers resolving some issues with the code they're currently working on.

Web Designer

  • Average Salary: $32/hour

An eye for design and a background in tech come together with this gig. Web designers will generally need knowledge of platforms such as CSS, WordPress or jQuery, according to FlexJobs.

Options: 50 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

A young Hispanic / Latin entrepreneur at her place of work.
A young Hispanic / Latin entrepreneur at her place of work.

WordPress Developer

  • Average Salary: $45/hour

Many individuals and businesses use WordPress for their websites, so having a mastery of the platform can make for a high-paying side job. These developers create and edit themes, set up and utilize plugins, and write code. The average pay is $45 an hour, according to FlexJobs.

Read: These 42 Stars’ Surprising First Jobs

Shot of a female DJ playing music in the club.
Shot of a female DJ playing music in the club.

Disc Jockey

  • Average Salary: $42/hour

Between corporate events, birthday parties and weddings, it’s possible to find enough side gigs as a DJ to make a good living. Although the average salary is $42 an hour, the top 10% of DJs bring in $123 an hour, according to PayScale.

See: These 6 Fields Will Have Plenty of Job Opportunities in 2021 and Beyond

Everyone do shopping online.
Everyone do shopping online.

Online Reseller

  • Average Salary: $46/hour

Having an eye for a bargain can make you rich as a reseller. Whether your passion is clothes, shoes or something more obscure, selling items for more than what you paid for them on eBay, Craigslist or apps like Poshmark can be a lucrative side gig.

Alexandra Marquez, a thrift store pro who resells the items she finds on Poshmark, told Business Insider that she left her $50,000-a-year corporate job at a marketing company to focus on her reselling business full time. She now makes $5,000 a month.

More From GOBankingRates

Autumn Rose contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Recommended Stories

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Palestinian refugees welcome U.S. decision to restart aid

    Palestinian refugees on Thursday welcomed the U.S. announcement that it will renew humanitarian aid, marking a break with the Trump era. President Joe Biden's administration said on Wednesday that it will provide $235 million to the Palestinians and restart funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which assists 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees. It was the clearest sign yet of Biden's apparent intent to repair ties with the Palestinians, who boycotted the Trump White House for most of his tenure, accusing him of pro-Israel bias.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Some Hong Kong lawmakers criticise plans to mask company directors' data

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Several Hong Kong lawmakers on Friday raised concerns that proposals to restrict public access to information about directors of companies could make it harder for trade unions, journalists and lawyers to do their jobs. The proposals, which would allow companies to withhold information such as directors' addresses and full ID card numbers, were being discussed for the first time by a committee of Hong Kong's Legislative Council (LegCo). The Hong Kong International Chamber of Commerce wrote to the Legco committee this week saying the eagerness to push through the measures was "in disregard of the adverse consequences to Hong Kong's business environment and to maintaining Hong Kong as an attractive city for investment and trade".

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccination nears 100 million doses

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • Biden calls for ‘calm’ amid fresh night of violence in Northern Ireland

    ‘We are concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland, and we join the British, Irish, and Northern Irish leaders in their calls for calm,’ White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says

  • Oilers beat Senators 3-1 to sweep 9-game season series

    Devin Shore broke a tie with 7:02 left, Mike Smith made 39 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Thursday night to sweep the nine-game season series. Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi, into an empty net, also scored for Edmonton. “Everyone’s got a role,” Shore said.

  • Mike Pence joins Simon & Schuster's political roster with two-book deal

    Former VP Mike Pence has a deal to write two books. The first, an autobiography, will detail his journey from Indiana to the Trump White House.

  • Young Republicans, Democrats put aside politics, team up for Kansas Citians in need

    Micheal Ryan thinks Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell could learn something from these Wyandotte County groups working together for a “Dignity Drive.”

  • Disney unveils June opening date for Marvel-themed Avengers Campus

    Delayed by COVID-19 closures, Avengers Campus, which will include a family-focused interactive Spider-Man ride, is set to open June 4 at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim.

  • Software flaw led to 'serious incident' on Tui flight

    A language difference meant some women were labelled as children, throwing out weight calculations.

  • Carolina Panthers sign veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye to fill need on roster

    A.J. Bouye is suspended for the first two games of the season due to a performance enhancing drug violation.

  • Backtracking on one-term pledge, Benin President Talon seeks five more years

    Benin's President Patrice Talon, who previously vowed to serve only one term, enters Sunday's election a heavy favourite to win five more years in office amid criticism he has tarnished the country's reputation as one of West Africa's model democracies. Talon, a multi-millionaire cotton magnate, faces two challengers, but analysts say he has prevented his strongest rivals from running by driving them into exile under the threat of criminal charges. Talon says he needs another term to consolidate the gains of his first.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.

  • Tech Tent: The end of ad tracking?

    Big changes from Apple and Google are set to shake up online ads - but is it a win for consumers?

  • WWE WrestleMania 37: Get yourself familiar with Tampa roadways and Raymond James Stadium

    Getting ready for the trip to Tampa for WWE’s WrestleMania 37.

  • Matt Gaetz is also reportedly under scrutiny over alleged Florida 'ghost' candidate skulduggery

    The federal investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), said to center on possible sex-trafficking violations and sex with a 17-year-old girl, has branched out to include a trip to the Bahamas with well-connected GOP allies and allegedly paid female companies plus whether Gaetz was involved in running a third-party "ghost" candidate in a state Senate race to help an associate, The New York Times reports. Gaetz has denied paying for sex or having sex with a 17-year-old girl, but his alleged partner in procuring women for sex, Joel Greenberg, is now expected to plead guilty and potentially flip on Gaetz, Greenberg's lawyer and federal prosecutors suggested Thursday. One congressional Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Wash.), has called on Gaetz to resign, and Gaetz's legislative director, Devin Murphy, abruptly quit last week, the Times reports. Investigators are in the early states of their inquiry into whether Gaetz worked with prominent Florida lobbyist Chris Dorworth to put a sham third-party candidate in a state Senate race to help a Gaetz associate, Jason Brodeur, beat a Democratic rival for an open seat, the Times reports. Recruiting a "ghost" candidate to swing a race against an opponent is generally legal, but secretly paying them to do so is frowned upon, legally speaking. In Brodeur's case, a third candidate did run but barely campaigned, and fliers depicted her as a Democrat, like Brodeur's opponent. Brodeur ultimately raised more than $3 million for the race and won by 7,600 votes; the third-party candidate, Jestine Iannotti, got 6,000 votes. Brodeur told the Times through a spokeswoman he had nothing to do with the Iannotti fliers and Dorworth said he never met, communicated with, or paid Iannotti, and doesn't recall discussing running a third-party candidate with Gaetz. "A ghost candidate scheme would be brazen even in Florida, which has been fertile ground for unseemly political ploys," the Times reports, though two little-known third-party candidates in Miami races last election did help Republicans win and keep control of the state Senate. "In one of the Miami races, which was decided by 32 votes, an accused ghost candidate and a campaign backer have been indicted on campaign finance charges." More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerSen. Joe Manchin says Jan. 6 Capitol riot 'changed me,' making him more committed to bipartisanshipHunter Biden tells Jimmy Kimmel about crack, addiction, Donald Trump Jr.'s 'wildly comical' nepotism slurs

  • Report: Matt Gaetz paid associate $900, who then gave $900 to 3 young women

    In May 2018, on the day after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent $900 to his associate, former Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg, via Venmo, Greenberg used the app to send three young women payments amounting to $900, The Daily Beast reports. Gaetz paid Greenberg over two transactions. The first had "Test" written in the memo field, and the second said "hit up ____," with the blank being the nickname for one of the recipients. (Because the young woman had only recently turned 18 at the time of the transaction, The Daily Beast is not naming her.) In the Venmo payments he made to the young women, Greenberg wrote that the money was for "Tuition," "School," and "School." Last week, The New York Times reported that Gaetz, 38, was the subject of a Justice Department inquiry into whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him. This investigation reportedly stemmed from a probe into Greenberg, who has been charged with sex trafficking of a minor, bribery, and stalking. Court documents say Greenberg was "engaged in 'sugar daddy' relationships," and the Times has reported investigators believe Gaetz paid for sex with several women he met through Greenberg. Gaetz's list of Venmo transactions had been public before this week, The Daily Beast reports, and someone sent the outlet partial Venmo records for Greenberg. The records show that both men are connected on Venmo to the young woman The Daily Beast is not naming, as well as a woman Greenberg paid with taxpayer funds using a government-issued credit card, The Daily Beast reports. During a hearing on Thursday, both Greenberg's attorney and prosecutors said it is likely Greenberg will strike a plea deal, an indication that he will probably cooperate with prosecutors. After the hearing, Greenberg's attorney told reporters, "I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today." Gaetz has confirmed the investigation is taking place, but denies having sex with a 17-year-old girl or paying for sex. He has not been charged with any crimes. Read more at The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerSen. Joe Manchin says Jan. 6 Capitol riot 'changed me,' making him more committed to bipartisanshipHunter Biden tells Jimmy Kimmel about crack, addiction, Donald Trump Jr.'s 'wildly comical' nepotism slurs

  • Gaetz Paid Accused Sex Trafficker, Who Then Venmo’d Teen

    Seminole County, GettyIn two late-night Venmo transactions in May 2018, Rep. Matt Gaetz sent his friend, the accused sex trafficker Joel Greenberg, $900. The next morning, over the course of eight minutes, Greenberg used the same app to send three young women varying sums of money. In total, the transactions amounted to $900.The memo field for the first of Gaetz’s transactions to Greenberg was titled “Test.” In the second, the Florida GOP congressman wrote “hit up ___.” But instead of a blank, Gaetz wrote a nickname for one of the recipients. (The Daily Beast is not sharing that nickname because the teenager had only turned 18 less than six months before.) When Greenberg then made his Venmo payments to these three young women, he described the money as being for “Tuition,” “School,” and “School.”The Daily Beast examined these records as a scandal, rooted in a criminal case against Greenberg, engulfs Gaetz.The Strange Friendship That May Bring Down Matt GaetzGreenberg—the former Seminole County tax collector—has now been federally indicted on 33 counts, including sex trafficking crimes involving a 17-year-old. Court documents say Greenberg was “engaged in ‘sugar daddy’ relationships.” And The New York Times says a Justice Department investigation is looking into Gaetz’s involvement in the cash-for-sex ring.Gaetz and Greenberg are both connected through Venmo to this then-18-year-old woman—who now works in the porn industry, according to a friend of the girl. And on Thursday, Greenberg’s attorney and prosecutors indicated during a court hearing that they expect Greenberg to strike a plea deal, likely meaning he plans to cooperate with investigators.That could be potentially disastrous for Gaetz, as investigators look into the connections between these two men. And one particularly damning connection is their financial transactions.This week, during the reporting of this story, Gaetz’s once-public list of Venmo transactions disappeared. Greenberg’s Venmo account is not currently publicly accessible. But The Daily Beast was able to obtain partial records of Greenberg’s past online transactions through a source.Republicans Have Been Waiting for a Matt Gaetz Scandal to BreakGreenberg and Gaetz are also connected on Venmo to at least one other woman that Greenberg paid with taxpayer funds using a government-issued credit card. Seminole County auditors flagged hundreds of those payments as “questioned or unaccounted for,” and in total found more than $300,000 in suspicious or unjustified expenses. The Daily Beast was able to obtain that credit card data through a public records request.“No one has any idea what he was doing. Zero,” said Daniel J. O'Keefe, an accountant who conducted a forensic audit for the county. “The arrogance of these guys. They just felt they were above the law. I've never seen it this bad.”O’Keefe was particularly puzzled by weekend expenses, hotels, unspecified high-dollar “consulting” fees, and cash advances that Greenberg made to himself and others. The Daily Beast has compared Greenberg’s credit card statements and Venmo transactions to Gaetz’s expenses and travel records—compiled through campaign finance reports, Instagram posts, and Venmo—and found that, in some key places, the two timelines and circles of contact overlap.Gaetz and Greenberg share Venmo connections with at least two women who received payments from Greenberg, and both have professional relationships with each other.In 2018, Greenberg also paid another woman, a mutual friend of Gaetz's, several thousand dollars using his taxpayer-backed Seminole County-issued Wells Fargo Visa card, according to county financial records obtained by The Daily Beast. Auditors flagged the transactions, saying that, despite having a contract and invoice from the company, they “do not know what it was for.”Last week, The New York Times reported that the Justice Department was investigating Gaetz for allegedly paying for a 17-year-old girl to travel with him across state lines and inducing her to have sex—an act that would violate federal child sex trafficking laws. The investigation reportedly dates back to last summer, when it sprung from the ongoing Greenberg probe. According to the Times, the two men reportedly had sex with and trafficked the same 17-year-old girl.The three-term Republican has acknowledged the existence of the investigation but denies the allegations. He told The Daily Beast in a late-night March 31 text message that, “The last time I had a sexual relationship with a seventeen year old, I was seventeen.” And in an op-ed in the conservative-leaning Washington Examiner last weekend, Gaetz claimed that he “never, ever paid women for sex.”Matt Gaetz Said His ‘Travel Records’ Would Exonerate Him. Not So Fast.Gaetz has not been charged with a crime, and Gaetz’s congressional office declined to comment directly for this story. Instead, a representative from an outside public relations firm, the Logan Circle Group, responded with this statement from Gaetz: "The rumors, gossip and self-serving misstatements of others will be addressed in due course by my legal team." Logan Circle's Erin Elmore—a pro-Trump pundit and former contestant on The Apprentice—added that a lawyer would be "closely monitoring your coverage."Also cc'd on the email was another Logan Circle Group employee: Harlan Hill, who was banned from Fox News after calling now-Vice President Kamala Harris "an insufferable lying bitch."Greenberg’s defense attorney, Fritz Scheller, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But during a press conference after a hearing for the case, Scheller offered that the Florida congressman would probably not welcome the news that Greenberg was taking a plea deal.“I'm sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” Scheller said.—Updated with comment from Gaetz.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Former Patriot accused in SC mass shooting

    The gunman who killed five people including a prominent South Carolina doctor was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who killed himself early Thursday, according to a person who was briefed on the investigation.