22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Gabrielle Olya
·8 min read
Prostock-Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prostock-Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.

Job Support: 6 Career Mistakes To Avoid During an Economic Downturn
Discover: 20 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $150,000

Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's important to note that some of these jobs might be harder to do during the pandemic but could be ones you look to take on in the future.

If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.

Last updated: Aug. 31, 2021

MCCAIG / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MCCAIG / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lawn Care Professional

  • Average Salary: $55/hour

Sign up as a vendor with GreenPal, a lawn care service and app that CEO Bryan Clayton describes as “Uber for lawn care,” and make money mowing lawns.“Many of our lawn care vendors are part-timers — some are firemen, some are teachers that use our app in the summer to make extra money; others are college students that work afternoons and weekends, and it is the perfect way for them to make extra money,” Clayton said. “Our average vendor makes around $55 per hour mowing lawns on our system."

Discover: See the Full List of Money's Most Influential and More

Aja Koska / Getty Images
Aja Koska / Getty Images

TaskRabbit

  • Average Salary: Set your own rates

Become a TaskRabbit and earn money by completing everyday errands and tasks for people in your area. All it takes is a visit to TaskRabbit.com, where you can select tasks you are willing to accomplish. After getting matched with individuals requesting service, you can proceed to doing the job — and getting paid.

When you pick a task, the website will show you hourly rates for the most qualified taskers. You will then be able to set your own price. All jobs require a minimum time commitment of one hour, and payments are made securely online. According to Time's profile of elite taskers, TaskRabbits have been paid up to $70 an hour to fold shirts, $65 an hour for heavy lifting and $80 for moving services.

Read: Best Side Hustles for People Over 50

andresr / Getty Images
andresr / Getty Images

Frequent Flyer Specialist

  • Average Salary: $80 to $150/project

The side gig of frequent flyer specialist is perfect for those who travel often and understand how to maximize frequent flyer miles to receive the best deals. If this sounds like you, consider using your skills to help other travelers plan their itineraries. Experienced frequent flyer specialists can charge clients up to $150 for planning just one itinerary, according to a profile of a frequent flyer specialist on Budgets Are Sexy.

Check Out: 50 Cities Where You Need a Side Hustle To Get By

Drazen Zigic / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drazen Zigic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bookkeeper

  • Average Salary: $30/hour

With this side gig -- which typically pays $30 an hour, according to FlexJobs -- your duties can include performing bank reconciliations, payroll needs and creating financial reports. Providing bookkeeping services to more than one company at once can increase your earning potential.

See: 45 Jobs That Can Make You a Millionaire Before Retirement

lechatnoir / Getty Images
lechatnoir / Getty Images

City Guide Writer

  • Average Salary: $40 to $500/project

If you love your city and have a passion for writing, a side gig as a city guide writer might be ideal. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides. As a city guide writer, you would provide a unique local perspective on the city, statistics about population demographics and insider tips for shopping, recreation, culture, entertainment, activities, public transportation and more.

Find Out: Companies That Let You Work From Anywhere

franz12 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
franz12 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Online Instructor

  • Average Salary: $30/hour

Share your knowledge with the world -- remotely and on your own schedule -- by becoming an online instructor. Computer and IT skills courses are especially in demand, according to FlexJobs.

Your Best Options: These Side Jobs Will Be the Most Popular in the US

Antonio_Diaz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Antonio_Diaz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fashion Consultant

  • Average Salary: $50 to $500/hour

Fashionistas with an eye for current trends might be able to find side jobs as fashion consultants for high-end shoppers. Some clients are willing to pay top dollar for fashion help and will even ask their personal shoppers to select entire wardrobes for different seasons.

As a fashion consultant, you’ll meet with clients to discover their likes, dislikes, personalities and style goals. According to The Art Career Project, savvy stylers can earn anywhere from $50 to $500 per hour for their work.

Check Out: 40 Legit Companies That Will Pay You To Work From Home

Jovanmandic / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jovanmandic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sign Language Interpreter

  • Average Salary: $30/hour

Licensed sign language interpreters are hired by businesses and other entities to facilitate communication for those who are deaf or hard of hearing. The average pay is $30 an hour, according to FlexJobs.

Read: What It’s Like To Job Hunt During a Pandemic

Tempura / Getty Images
Tempura / Getty Images

Curriculum Writer

  • Average Salary: $50/hour

If you're a teacher looking to start a side gig outside of the classroom, consider becoming a curriculum writer. These professionals are hired to develop curricula and teaching guides. It's a gig that can pay $50 per hour, according to FlexJobs.

Take a Look: High-Paying Jobs at Apple, Facebook and Google That Don’t Require a Degree

miodrag ignjatovic / Getty Images
miodrag ignjatovic / Getty Images

Education Training Specialist

  • Average Salary: $34/hour

This gig involves conducting or teaching workshops, seminars or courses, as well as evaluating participants and developing the curricula for what you teach. According to FlexJobs, the average pay is $34 an hour.

Be Aware: 6 Career Mistakes To Avoid During an Economic Downturn

Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Executive Assistant

  • Average Salary: $38/hour

It's possible to find executive assistant positions that are remote and part time if you already have a few years of experience under your belt, according to FlexJobs. Duties can include setting up meetings, responding to emails, tracking appointments and more.

See: Highest-Paying Work-From-Home Jobs

filadendron / Getty Images
filadendron / Getty Images

Consultant

  • Average Salary: $100/hour

Turn your area of expertise into extra money in your pocket with consultant work. These professionals are hired by an organization to review its processes and provide advice to improve its performance. According to FlexJobs, IT is a particularly lucrative field for consultants.

Options: 5 Things To Negotiate at Your Job Other Than Salary

vgajic / Getty Images
vgajic / Getty Images

Lead Generation Specialist

  • Average Salary: $30/hour

Companies and business development teams hire these specialists to find, qualify and generate leads. It's a gig that pays an average of $30 an hour, according to FlexJobs.

Retire: 45 Jobs That Can Make You a Millionaire Before Retirement

NicoElNino / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NicoElNino / Getty Images/iStockphoto

NetSuite Administrator

  • Average Salary: $70/hour

Knowledge of NetSuite -- a software program used by companies to manage their business processes in a single system -- can prove valuable in terms of side gig potential. NetSuite administrators can perform a number of tasks including creating custom fields, reports and KPIs; developing workflows; and designing and implementing NetSuite solutions. The average pay for this flexible job is $70 per hour, according to FlexJobs.

Read More: Should Employers Require Workers To Take Time Off?

kate_sept2004 / Getty Images
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images

Project Manager

  • Average Salary: $65/hour

You don't need a full-time job to put project management skills to use. Seek out freelance positions that take advantage of these skills, such as overseeing timelines, tracking budgets and coordinating team members. You can make $65 an hour without going into an office every day, according to FlexJobs.

Find Out: Handshakes and More Office Rules Changed by COVID-19

kate_sept2004 / Getty Images
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images

Senior Accountant

  • Average Salary: $45/hour

Taking accounting gigs can become a major moneymaker. This job will require preparing statements and audits, documenting transactions and performing end-of-month tasks.

To earn the high salary of a senior accountant, you typically need five years of experience, according to FlexJobs.

Tips: How To Interview For a Job When You’re Wearing a Mask

andresr / Getty Images
andresr / Getty Images

Social Media Marketing Specialist

  • Average Salary: $30/hour

Social media has become a powerful selling tool for businesses and brands, and these companies depend on marketing specialists to make sure their social media campaigns are successful. These individuals create campaigns, develop strategies and write social media content.

Be Safe: How To Protect Yourself When You Return to Your Office

DragonImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DragonImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Software Developer

  • Average Salary: $55/hour

These developers are responsible for maintaining and updating apps, testing automation design and troubleshooting software issues. This tech side gig pays an average of $55 an hour, according to FlexJobs.

Helpful: 15 Signs Your Employer Wants You To Retire

gilaxia / Getty Images
gilaxia / Getty Images

Web Designer

  • Average Salary: $32/hour

An eye for design and a background in tech come together with this gig. Web designers will generally need knowledge of platforms such as CSS, WordPress or jQuery, according to FlexJobs.

Options: 50 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

RyanJLane / Getty Images
RyanJLane / Getty Images

WordPress Developer

  • Average Salary: $45/hour

Many individuals and businesses use WordPress for their websites, so having a mastery of the platform can make for a high-paying side job. These developers create and edit themes, set up and utilize plugins, and write code. The average pay is $45 an hour, according to FlexJobs.

Read: These 42 Stars’ Surprising First Jobs

bernardbodo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
bernardbodo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Disc Jockey

  • Average Salary: $42/hour

Between corporate events, birthday parties and weddings, it's possible to find enough side gigs as a DJ to make a good living. Although the average salary is $42 an hour, the top 10% of DJs bring in $123 an hour, according to PayScale.

See: These 6 Fields Will Have Plenty of Job Opportunities in 2021 and Beyond

PhotoAttractive / Getty Images/iStockphoto
PhotoAttractive / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Online Reseller

  • Average Salary: $46/hour

Having an eye for a bargain can make you rich as a reseller. Whether your passion is clothes, shoes or something more obscure, selling items for more than what you paid for them on eBay, Craigslist or apps like Poshmark can be a lucrative side gig.

Alexandra Marquez, a thrift store pro who resells the items she finds on Poshmark, told Business Insider that she left her $50,000-a-year corporate job at a marketing company to focus on her reselling business full time. She now makes $5,000 a month.

More From GOBankingRates

Autumn Rose contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why America has 8.4 million unemployed when there are 10 million job openings

    A mystery sits at the heart of the economic recovery: There are 10 million job openings, yet more than 8.4 million unemployed are still actively looking for work. The job market looks, in some ways, like a boom-time situation. Business owners complain they can't find enough workers, pay is rising rapidly, and customers are greeted with "please be patient, we're short-staffed" signs at many stores and restaurants.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories

  • Vermont has a new solution to tackle the labor crunch: It will pay you $7,500 to move and work in one of its most in-demand jobs

    Vermont's most in-demand jobs include fast-food, restaurant, and retail workers, as well as construction and farm workers.

  • Why Can’t We Fill Jobs? Openings Are at a Record High

    America had a record 10.1 million jobs openings in June, but businesses are struggling to fill these open positions, CNN reported. So what's causing this mismatch between worker supply and demand? Get...

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • Smart withdrawals can reduce taxes, extend your nest egg in retirement

    There’s plenty written about saving for retirement, but not so much about how to spend what you’ve saved: A Google search produced more than 15 times as many results for “how to save for retirement” as for “how to withdraw money during retirement.” The conventional wisdom holds that you should withdraw from your nonretirement financial assets first, then your tax-deferred accounts (IRAs and 401ks) and then whatever tax-exempt accounts (like Roth IRAs) you might have. Less well known but more tax-efficient retirement-spending strategies can, by reducing the tax hit on your withdrawals, actually extend the life of your next egg, and that could mean the difference between running out of money and leaving something to your heirs.

  • A restaurant manager in northern Virginia was so desperate for staff she said she hired people with bad attitudes who scared off customers, a report says

    Sarah White of the Lost Dog Cafe in Virginia told The AP she had to hire rude people to fill job vacancies - but they were deterring customers.

  • Not my pay! Some tech workers bemoan China's crackdown on compulsory overtime

    Some employees at TikTok-owner ByteDance were shocked to find their August paychecks slashed 17% after the company ended its policy of requiring its China-based staff to work a six-day week every second week. "My workload hasn't actually changed," a product manager at ByteDance told Reuters, declining to be identified given the sensitivity of the topic. It was also a guarantee of high pay as Chinese law stipulates that employees are entitled to double pay for working overtime on weekends and triple pay for public holidays.

  • Delta blamed for poor jobs report, but too few people willing to work might be a bigger problem

    President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant for the paltry number of jobs created in August, but the real culprit might be shortage of people willing to work.

  • Stop Guessing: Here's Exactly How to Retire a Millionaire

    A million-dollar nest egg can provide the financial security you deserve in retirement. But, for most people, it will take discipline and hard work to ensure your account balance is seven figures by the time you're ready to leave the workforce.

  • Lexington man found nooses, racist notes at work. Did employer do enough to stop it?

    “His wife worried that he would be killed,” his attorneys wrote in court records. He was losing sleep and “barricaded himself inside a locked office at work.”

  • Exclusive-FedEx faces labor union challenge over billionaire CEO's pay

    FedEx Corp shareholders should reject founder and CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package because the logistics company gave him stock options after scrapping a cash bonus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, only to reinstate it later, the Teamsters labor union said on Friday. Smith, whose net worth is pegged by Forbes at $5.8 billion, was given a special option award "for motivation and retention purposes" in June 2020 after FedEx canceled a $3.4 million cash bonus for him, citing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic. Those options were worth $6.4 million as of the end of May, the close of FedEx's fiscal year, more than doubling in value since Smith received them.

  • TCS: India's largest private employer returns to office

    IT services giant TCS says it's ready to go back to the office after 18 months - how will that work?

  • These 3 Companies Should Acquire Zoom For a Bargain Today

    Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) was arguably the biggest winner from the pandemic, becoming not only an indispensable tool for schools and businesses but also a household name. The company has built an easy-to-use video conferencing app that's attracted millions of users, and Zoom's revenue is up around 10x in the last three years as a result. A big reason is that growth is slowing to a halt at Zoom.

  • Better To Mine Crypto Here Than Pick Strawberries In Poland, Says President Of Belarus

    What Happened: Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, wants his government to get in on mining cryptocurrency. Russian publication RBC news reported that the president of the Eastern European country presented crypto mining as a lucrative opportunity in a recent public gathering. Lukashenko advocated for mining cryptocurrency on the home ground rather than seeking low-paying farming jobs overseas at the opening of the Petrikovsky mining and processing plant earlier this week. He urged e

  • How to Retire With $1 Million on a $40,000 Salary

    With retirement getting more costly, you may need more than you think in savings to enjoy your senior years comfortably. There's also a chance that Social Security benefits could be reduced in the coming years, so it's even more important to have a robust retirement fund. Choosing the right investments is critical as you're saving for retirement.

  • August Class 8 Truck Bookings Rose As Manufacturers Selectively Accepted Orders

    Bookings of new Class 8 trucks rose to their highest level in five months in August as manufacturers opened their 2022 order books a crack. But the completion of equipment is hostage to microchip shortages and across-the-board supply constraints. In Chillicothe, Ohio, some 350 Kenworth Truck Co. workers will be laid off next Friday because of a shortage of semiconductors that power various functions in the heavy-duty trucks built there, according to a report on the Scioto Valley Guardian website

  • Ford Sales Were Dreadful in August. Better Days Are Ahead.

    Ford Motor's August sales dropped 33% from a year earlier. Low inventories are to blame, but the good news is things should improve in September.

  • Exclusive-Chevron looks to sell Texas' Eagle Ford Basin assets - document

    (Reuters) -Chevron Corp is looking to sell its oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford Basin in south Texas, according to sources familiar with the matter and a marketing document seen by Reuters. At $70 oil and $4 gas, Chevron estimated the assets' total proved developed resources - the amount of oil and gas with a 90% or greater probability of profitable extraction - were worth around $1 billion, according to the document. U.S. crude prices were trading at around $69.5 a barrel on Friday, while natural gas was around $4.69 per million British thermal units.

  • China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

    Description: Beijing’s stricter oil import quota and recent lockdowns spooked oil traders, but there are signs that crude imports could swing back in September

  • Nornickel, Russian fisheries agency in talks to settle $806 million claim

    Russia's Nornickel said on Friday it would discuss an out-of-court settlement with the state fisheries agency, which sought damages of 58.7 billion roubles ($806 million) from the metals miner over the 2020 Arctic fuel spill. Nornickel, the world's leading nickel and palladium producer, had previously paid $2 billion for environmental damages from the leak of 21,000 tonnes of diesel into rivers and subsoil from a storage tank at its power plant in May 2020. "Nornickel and the Federal Agency for Fisheries (Rosrybolovstvo) agreed to negotiate an out-of-court settlement of a lawsuit filed by the agency against one of the company's subsidiaries," Nornickel said in a statement.