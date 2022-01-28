🌱 22" Snow Possible In Mineola + Marcus Ave. COVID Testing Site

Good morning, Mineola! Let's get you all caught up to start this Saturday, January 29 off on an informed note. Here's everything going on today in town.

First, today's weather:

Heavy snow, 6-10"; windy. High: 23, low: 13.

Here are the top stories today in Mineola:

A winter storm with near blizzard conditions will be underway for Saturday until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. With snow falling at a rate of 1-2 inches per hour for most of the day, travel will be almost impossible and is not advised. The expected snow total for Mineola is 11 inches, within a predicted range of 5 inches on the low end and a whopping 22 inches on the high end. (Mineola Patch) A new drive-through COVID-19 testing site is opening Monday in New Hyde Park, offering PCR, rapid antigen and antibody tests. Located at Clinton G. Martin Park at 1601 Marcus Ave., the community testing site is a partnership between the Town of North Hempstead and Advanced Cardiology Diagnostics. The site will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and accepts all insurance types. Appointments can be scheduled online: https://bit.ly/33TJ0qf. (Mineola Patch) An MS-13 gang member from Hempstead was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison for his role in four murders in Nassau County in 2016 and 2017. Raul Ponce, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of second-degree murder. (Garden City Patch)

Today in Mineola:

Zoom Zumba with Kristen Fonte - Mineola Memorial Library. (10 a.m.)

Vietnamese Pho with Anne-Solenne Hatte - Milk Street Live Online Cooking School. (1 p.m.)

From my notebook:

" Newly Renovated Apartment In Mineola Seeks $300K. 'Move Right in to This Newly Renovated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment which has been Updated to Perfection! The Apartment has an Open Concept Living Room and Dining Room, and is perfect for Entertaining.'" (Mineola Patch)

St. Aidan School - Williston Park: "How Do Our 'Many Hearts Do Great Things' at Saint Aidan School? We pray together! At SAS, Religion is intertwined into everything we do! Our students prepare for life outside of school both academically and spiritually. They work together as a class to prepare for their sacraments. We can’t wait for you to come and join our Saint Aidan School Family! Click here to make your appointment today! https://calendly.com/saintaidanschoolwp" (Facebook)

Local 338 RWDSU/UFCW - Mineola: "#ThankEssentialWorkers: Melvin Abramovich works at ShopRite in New Hyde Park . Thank you for being a dedicated member of our union family for over 13 years, Melvin! #1u" (Facebook)

Island Harvest: "Island Harvest Food Bank is hiring for a Graphic Designer to join our team! We are looking for an initiative-taker, multi-tasker who is able to conceptualize and execute create concepts from start to finish in a fast-paced environment. Visit https://bit.ly/3HasS1T

to apply!" (Facebook)

Long Island Council on Alcoholism & Drug Dependence: "LICADD's Eating Disorder Support Group provides participants with healthy coping skills and how to develop a healthy relationship with food. Call today to learn more - 516-747-2606 or 631-979-1700." (Facebook)

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Saturday! I'll see you soon.

— Joanne Gallo

About me: Joanne Gallo is a lifelong resident of Long Island and a writer/editor for 30+ years. After earning a B.A. in Journalism and an M.A. in Writing from NYU, Joanne edited and produced engaging, quality content for a diverse array of consumer publications, from the Johns Hopkins White Papers to Soap Opera Weekly. Raised in the nearby town of Roslyn, Joanne is happy to call Mineola her home for the past 7 years. She loves the arts, dining, gardening and all the natural beauty that Long Island has to offer.

