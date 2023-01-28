22 Songs That Were Recently Brought Back To Life By TV And Movies

Motley Fool

While conditions certainly haven't been ideal for buyers over the last couple of years, with competition and elevated home prices (and rising mortgage rates over the course of 2022), some people have managed to buy a home recently. If the stars aligned for you and you're now staring at 30 long years of mortgage payments, you might be wondering how to get out from under it sooner. You may also have bought with a down payment under 20%, meaning you're now paying for mortgage insurance.