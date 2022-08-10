22 in state drug trafficking ring face federal charges

Aug. 9—ALBANY — Twenty-two individuals are facing federal charges resulting from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization distributing methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances in middle Georgia.

A federal indictment was returned on June 15 charging the following individuals:

— Cornelius Leonard, aka Tae, 28, of Grantville is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; three counts of distribution of methamphetamine; two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; possession of a stolen firearm; possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute; possession of heroin with the intent to distribute; possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute; possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and, conspiracy to tamper with a witness. If convicted, Leonard faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $8 million fine.

— Kedric Fuller, aka Blakk Ru, 41, of Woodbury is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Fuller faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10 million fine.

— Markevious Snipes, aka Big Dawg, 31, of Thomaston, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to tamper with a witness. If convicted, Snipes faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10 million fine.

— Pedro Valencia, aka Casper, aka Bossman, 45, of Calhoun State Prison, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Valencia faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10 million fine.

— Horatio Venable, aka Ray, 25, of Columbus, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. If convicted, Venable faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10 million fine.

— Rashad Moreland, 36, of Columbus, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Moreland faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10 million fine.

— Antovious Hunter, aka Ant, 39, of Columbus, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Hunter faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10 million fine.

— Darius Wellmaker, 39, of Thomaston, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Wellmaker faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10 million fine.

— Ashley Ingram, 35, of Cataula, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Ingram faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10 milion fine.

— Mechile Hobbs, 48, of Woodbury, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. If convicted, Hobbs faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10 million fine.

— Mark Dean, 44, of Manchester, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Dean faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10 million fine.

— Nehemiah Johnson, aka Brazy, 29, of Thomaston, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10 million fine.

— Jennifer Moss, 38, of Molena, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. If convicted, Moss faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10 million fine.

— Justin Whitten, 36, Hogansville, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Whitten faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10 million fine.

— Natashia Antley, 34, of Thomaston, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Antley faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10 million fine.

— Krystal Juarez Norman, 33, of Thomaston, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Norman faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10 million fine.

— Dixie Bailey, 33, of Thomaston, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Bailey faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10 million fine.

— Carlton Power, 26, of Manchester, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Power faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10 million fine.

— Dustin Robbins, 33, of Columbus, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Robbins faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10 million fine.

— Sabrina Smith, 32, of Thomaston, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and distribution of methamphetamine. If convicted, Smith faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10 million fine.

— Joshua McAfee, 34, of Thomaston, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, McAfee faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10 million fine.

— Ramone Zorn, aka Big Razor, 52, of Thomaston, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, distribution of methamphetamine and two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. If convicted, Zorn faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $20 million fine.

Initial appearances for the defendants occurred before U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Q. Langstaff.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation. Additional information about the OCDETF program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

This case is being investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah McEwen is prosecuting the case.