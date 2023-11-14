22 toddlers made sick by consuming high levels of lead in recalled fruit pouches, CDC says

At least 22 kids across 14 states have gotten sick from lead after consuming now recalled fruit applesauce pouches.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the children, between the ages of 1 and 3, had high blood lead levels.

The agency said it considers kids whose blood results come back with more than 3.5 micrograms of lead per deciliter to have elevated levels. The children impacted had between 4 to 29 micrograms per deciliter.

The cases were reported in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

The CDC has issued a health warning asking physicians to keep an eye out for lead poisonings and report them to local health authorities.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalled several brands of apple cinnamon pouches due to high levels of lead.

The recall includes packets of the WanaBana brand, Schnuck brand and Weis brand applesauce. The pouches were sold both in-store and online.

Parents should not buy, eat or feed these pouches to their children.

Those who believe their kid may have consumed the recalled products should "contact their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test," the CDC advised.

What are the signs and symptoms of lead toxicity?

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of all ages and health statuses. Exposure to lead is often difficult to identify, according to the FDA, and most children have no obvious immediate symptoms.

Exposure to lead can only be diagnosed through clinical testing, and signs and symptoms of lead toxicity varies, based on exposure.

Here are some symptoms of short-term lead exposure:

Headache

Abdominal pain/Colic

Vomiting

Anemia

Long-term exposure to lead could have additional symptoms, including:

Irritability

Lethargy

Fatigue

Muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning

Occasional abdominal discomfort

Constipation

Difficulty concentrating/Muscular exhaustibility

Headache

Tremor

Weight loss

What does lead exposure do?

Lead exposure can seriously harm a child's health and lead to long-term health effects, the CDC says, including:

Damage to the brain and nervous system

Slowed growth and development

Learning and behavior problems

Hearing and speech problems

This can lead to negative effects on learning and focus, the CDC notes.

