22-year-old suddenly paralyzed while teaching in Thailand — here's the mysterious illness behind it

The family of a 22-year-old teacher from Indiana is raising money for her return from Thailand, saying she’s suddenly become paralyzed. Here’s the condition that led to her sudden immobility. (Photo: GoFundMe)

When Caroline Bradner started to feel weakness in her limbs on December 21, doctors first believed she was suffering from Multiple Sclerosis (MS). So the 22-year-old — who has been living and teaching English in Thailand — took some medicine and went home. But when the Indiana-native woke up the next morning completely unable to move, she asked a friend to call an ambulance.

At the hospital, Bradner learned what doctors say is the real cause of her paralysis: a rare autoimmune disease called Guillain Barré Syndrome (GBS). Once she learned the diagnosis, Bradner’s mom rushed to buy a flight to Thailand. But now her family is fighting to bring them both back home

“[Caroline] will require a nurse and special seating on the airplane to make the trip home as well as future hospitalization and physical rehabilitation,” her sister Pierce wrote in a GoFundMe. “This fund is to make sure that she can get home and receive the best possible care.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fund was over halfway to reaching its $100,000 goal. But as the Bradners work to bring back Caroline, what actually is Guillain Barré Syndrome — and why did it cause her to be unable to move? GBS, as it’s known, is rare disease in which the body’s immune system ultimately begins attacking its own nerves. It affects just one in 100,000 people in America per year.

The family of a 22-year-old teacher from Indiana is raising money for her return from Thailand, saying she’s suddenly become paralyzed. Here’s the condition that led to her sudden immobility. (Photo: GoFundMe) More

According to the World Health Organization, the first symptoms of the disorder tends to be weakness in the legs, arms or face. “For some people, these symptoms can lead to paralysis of the legs, arms, or muscles in the face,” an information page on GBS from the WHO reads. “In 20–30 percent of people, the chest muscles are affected, making it hard to breathe.”

The Mayo Clinic says the precise cause of GBS remains unclear, but that the disorder often occurs following an infection of some kind — either bacterial or viral. The illness most commonly associated with GBS is campylobacter, a type of food poisoning that results from undercooked chicken. But GBS can also be triggered by more common illnesses such as influenza, Zika virus, Hepatitis A, B, C, and E and mycoplasma pneumonia. In extremely rare cases, the disorder can result from a surgery.

No matter the cause, patients with GBS have the best prognosis when the disorder is caught early — and can be offset by immunotherapy treatment. But WHO says that “most recover fully” from GBS, even in the “most severe cases.” Given that knowledge, it seems safe to say that Bradner will eventually make a full recovery. But in the meantime, her family is working tirelessly to get her back.

“Caroline’s journey to Thailand was an opportunity to teach english, to travel, and make a difference in this world,” her sister writes. “Please help us get Caroline home.”

Yahoo Lifestyle has reached out to Caroline’s family and will update if we hear back.

Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.



