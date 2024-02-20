22 years later, former Eaton Rapids teacher heading to trial on sex assault charges

EATON RAPIDS — A former teacher and coach has been ordered to stand trial on sexual assault charges, more than two decades after a former student first came forward to say he had an inappropriate relationship with her.

Prosecutors said Kenneth Lyle Mazur, then a math teacher who coached the girls volleyball team at Eaton Rapids High School, had a sexual relationship with a member of the team beginning in 1997, when she was 15.

The relationship continued for years, and Mazur gave the girl gifts, sent her love letters and took advantage of someone he knew had been orphaned, prosecutors said.

Eaton County District Judge Julie O'Neill ruled early this month there was enough evidence for Mazur to stand trial on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. She declined to bind over Mazur on two other counts of first-degree CSC stemming from alleged incidents that happened in his truck, saying she couldn't determine whether they happened in Eaton County.

The victim now is a married mother who works in education. She said in an interview with the State Journal Monday that she's relieved the case is finally moving forward.

"For decades, I felt ashamed of myself for letting something like this happen to me," said the woman, whose name the State Journal is withholding because she is a sexual assault victim. "Today, as a wife and mother, I know that what happened to me had absolutely nothing to do with me and everything to do with a sick, sick man."

Now, she has "a whole team of support," unlike the first time she came forward, she said.

"It's a relief, a big relief" to have the case finally moving forward, she said.

The alleged victim first came forward in 2002. She said the relationship began in 1997, when she was a sophomore, and continued through the rest of her time in high school.

After she came forward, Mazur resigned from his teaching and coaching roles with the school district. But then-Eaton County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sauter declined to authorize criminal charges, determining the girl was at least 16 — the age of legal consent — when the relationship began, according to a State Journal report at the time.

The alleged victim came forward again in 2021, and prosecutors decided to authorize charges this time around, Chief Assistant Eaton County Prosecutor Chris Anderson said. Prosecutors determined the student was 15 when Mazur first had sexual contact with her, court records indicate.

Defense attorney Mary Chartier did not comment on the facts of the case but said Mazur respects the court process and believes the case "will be resolved in a fair and equitable manner."

O'Neill held a preliminary examination but reserved her ruling until after the two sides had submitted written arguments. Her bindover ruling was filed Feb. 2.

The prosecutor's office contended Mazur, as the victim's volleyball coach, was in a position of authority over her. While the girl was never in a class taught by Mazur, his status as a teacher also put him in a position of authority, the prosecutor's office argued. The girl testified she and her teammates spent a lot of time in Mazur's classroom, O'Neill noted in her ruling.

Mazur did not deny having a sexual relationship with the student but contended he was not in a position of authority over her and did not use use his position to coerce her to submit to sexual acts.

Mazur's accuser, who works as a teacher's aide, said she is pursuing the case because she believes he should be held accountable for his actions and because it might protect other children.

"What he did is too offensive to just ignore," she said. "I have children of my own, and I'm also a teacher now. I'm hoping to keep my children safer because more people are aware these things happen. Kids are too valuable."

The case is being investigated by the Michigan State Police. The woman asks that anyone who believes they were victimized by Mazur contact the Lansing Post at (517) 322-1907.

Mazur's circuit court arraignment is set for Thursday (Feb. 22).

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Former Eaton Rapids teacher heading to trial on sex assault charges