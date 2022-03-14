220,000 Ukrainians have returned home in the last 2 weeks

Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·2 min read
A train carrying Ukrainian refugees in Krakow.
A train carrying Ukrainian refugees in Krakow. Omar Marques/Getty Images

In the last two weeks, 220,000 Ukrainians have made the trek home, the country's border guard said — many were traveling when the Russian invasion began, others needed to tie up loose ends at their foreign jobs, some are returning to fight, and a few say it's even harder to be a refugee than it is to be back in Ukraine.

On their journey last week from the Ukrainian town of Mykolaiv to Poznan, Poland, Zhanna Sinitsyna, her 30-year-old daughter Nadiia, and 12-year-old granddaughter Kira witnessed explosions and heard gunfire. Once in Poznan, the plan was to find work and send money to Mykolaiv, where Zhanna's husband and 19-year-old son are part of efforts to defend the city.

They were unable to find an affordable place to stay in Poznan near areas with employment opportunities and quickly discovered they didn't have enough money to purchase necessities. After just two days, Zhanna convinced Nadiia and Kira to return to Mykolaiv on Saturday, despite their concerns. "In my soul, Mykolaiv is my home," Zhanna told The Washington Post. "And I need to be home."

Oleksii Zvieriev is from the Kyiv suburb Brovary, and works as a truck driver, delivering goods across Europe. On the day Russia invaded, he decided that as soon as the job was over, he would go back to Ukraine and start fighting. Standing at a train station in Przemysl, Poland, on Saturday night, he told the Post he was keeping his word and heading home.

"It's hard to talk about the emotions of going back into a war," Zvieriev said. "I have friends sitting in basements telling me they're hearing explosions all the time. I can't stop worrying." Two of his friends — one 40 years old, the other 25 — were killed shortly after picking up arms against Russia. Read more at The Washington Post.

You may also like

There's a way to bring down gas prices, but you won't like it

Russian stock exchange won't reopen on Monday

Saudi Arabia conducts mass execution of 81 people

Recommended Stories

  • Treason investigation opened into installed mayor of Russian-occupied Melitopol

    Treason investigation opened into installed mayor of Russian-occupied Melitopol

  • State's No. 2 official says Russia showing "willingness to have real, serious negotiations"

    Russia has been showing signs of a "willingness to have real, serious negotiations" on Ukraine, deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman told "Fox News Sunday."The latest: Negotiations between the two countries will resume on Monday, according to Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The fourth set of diplomatic talks ended last week without any major moves to end the violen

  • Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombed maternity ward

    A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth, The Associated Press has learned. In video and photos shot Wednesday by AP journalists after the attack on the hospital, the woman was seen stroking her bloodied lower abdomen as rescuers rushed her through the rubble in the besieged city of Mariupol, her blanched face mirroring her shock at what had just happened. It was among the most brutal moments so far in Russia’s now 19-day-old war on Ukraine.

  • Germany to buy up to 35 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets - sources

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will purchase F-35 fighter jets built by U.S. firm Lockheed Martin to replace its ageing Tornado aircraft, according to two government sources, with one of the sources saying Berlin aims to buy up to 35 of the stealth jets. A German defence source told Reuters in early February that Germany was leaning toward purchasing the F-35 but a final decision had not been taken. But the air force has been flying the jet since the 1980s, and Berlin is planning to phase it out between 2025 and 2030.

  • Explainer-Is it legal for foreigners to fight for Ukraine?

    As thousands of would-be fighters from outside the country volunteer to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's invasion, some may also face legal consequences in their home countries. Citizens of Canada, Georgia, India, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States are among the volunteers, Reuters and other media organizations have reported. Below is a summary of some of the laws governing foreigners who have signed up for Ukraine's "international legion."

  • NYC homeless man likely saved own life when he scared off serial shooter who wounded him by pretending to call 911

    A quick-thinking Manhattan homeless man likely saved his own life when he scared off a gunman who shot him by pretending to call 911 — despite not having a phone. The gunman went on to shoot another sleeping homeless man to death just an hour later, and now cops are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. The surviving victim, a 38-year-old man, was sleeping on King ...

  • Tesla, Elon Musk Bring Power to Ukraine; Defy Russia, Putin

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk sometimes appears to vacillate between mad genius, impish prankster, and Batman villain. Musk's motives may be hard to understand -- sometimes it seems like he has a plan and sometimes it seems like he just wants attention -- but he has made his feelings about Russia's invasion of Ukraine very clear. The outspoken CEO has not only used his social media platform to speak out on behalf of the people of Ukraine, he has also supported them in more tangible ways.

  • Anti-Trump Republicans lining up for 2024 shadow primary

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is planning trips to Iowa and New Hampshire. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., is considering a rough timeline for a potential presidential announcement. More than two years before the next presidential election, a shadow primary is already beginning to take shape among at least three fierce Republican critics of former President Donald Trump to determine who is best positioned to occupy the anti-Trump lane in 2024.

  • Russia to include electronics firms on list of essential companies -report

    Russia's government on Friday proposed a raft of support measures, including some for suppliers to state-owned companies and the IT sector, as it seeks to weather the impact of Western sanctions on its economy. He said support for firms in the electronics sector was needed from the banking system.

  • Italian Authorities Have Seized a Superyacht Belonging to Russian Billionaire Andrey Melnichenko. What to Know.

    The yacht, a three-masted, steel-hulled ship that's more than 460 feet long, is known simply as “Sailing Yacht A."

  • Zelenskyy visits injured soldiers in hospital

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday has visited a military hospital, boosting the morale of soldiers wounded during the Russian attacks. (Mar 14)

  • Tom Brady announces he's returning to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced he's coming back for a third season with the team, his 23rd in the NFL.

  • Prominent editor of Russian Wikipedia pages detained in Belarus

    Bernstein was reportedly accused of violating Russia's "fake news" law by editing the Wikipedia article about the invasion of Ukraine.

  • U.S. seizing tankers has failed to stop Iran's oil exports, minister says

    “The United States has on several occasions in the past months violated Iranian oil tankers to prevent export of shipments," Javad Owji said in an interview carried by Iranian media. His remarks follow reports of a recent seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in the Bahamas, even as indirect Iran-U.S. talks in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal could see the lifting of U.S. sanctions in return for Tehran curbing its nuclear work.

  • Liz Cheney backs GOP colleague who called Trump a "would-be tyrant"

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said in a tweet Sunday that she agreed with a fellow Republican lawmaker who called former President Trump a "would-be tyrant."Driving the news: Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) issued a statement Saturday night after Trump held a rally in the state to support his candidates of choice, including a challenger to Rice, local news outlet WBTW reported.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In addition to calling Trump a "would-be tyrant," Rice adde

  • IMF chief says Russian default is no longer an ‘improbable’ event

    The head of the International Monetary Fund said Sunday that she expects a "deep recession" in Russia due to "unprecedented" sanctions by the West after its invasion of Ukraine, and that a Russian sovereign default remains a possibility.

  • Sen. Mitt Romney accused Tulsi Gabbard of 'parroting false Russian propaganda' after her comments on biolabs in Ukraine

    "Her treasonous lies may well cost lives," Romney said in a tweet. Rep. Adam Kinzinger also called her remarks on biolabs "traitorous."

  • Seattle man who beat police officer with baseball bat in 2020 riot sentenced to prison

    A man who struck a police officer in the head with a baseball bat during a riot on the streets of Seattle in 2020 has been sentenced to multiple years in prison.

  • Energy boss: US gas exports can 'easily' replace Russian

    The CEO of the largest natural gas company in the US says American exports to Europe can 'easily' replace Russian supply

  • Arsenal vs Leicester final score: 3 things learned as Gunners win 5 straight

    The Foxes and Arsenal have played the joint-fewest matches in the Premier League, but the Gunners were fresher in legs and ideas in a 2-0 home win.