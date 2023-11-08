223 citations issued in Gandy Boulevard speeding crackdown, St. Pete police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — More than 200 citations were issued in an effort to crack down on speeding on Gandy Boulevard over the weekend, according to police.

St. Petersburg police said they were joined by five other agencies in an effort to address street racing and speeding along the span between Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

Police said most citations were given to drivers going 20 to 30 mph over the speed limit. The agencies gave out 156 warnings to drivers.

“High speed increases the severity of injuries and damage upon impact. Following the speed limit is for the safety of everyone on the roadway,” St. Pete police said.

Officers said they also cited drivers for failing to follow the “move over” law, which requires drivers to move over a lane for stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, utility service vehicles, tow trucks, and maintenance or construction vehicles with displayed warning lights. If drivers can’t move over, they must slow to 20 mph less than the posted speed limit.

