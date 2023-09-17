$225,000 of liquid weed, Viagra found in Hall County tobacco shop, owner arrested

Investigators in Hall County say a business owner has been illegally selling drugs out of his tobacco shop.

Deputies raided the Discount Tobacco Depot in a strip mall on Shallowford Road in Gainesville earlier this week after receiving a tip about illegal drug sales inside the store.

Inside the store, investigators found 2,100 vials of synthetic cannabinoid vaping liquid. They were packaged as Black Diamond hemp oil and being sold for between $80 and $120 per vial.

They also found 60 tablets of sildenafil, better known as Viagra, that had been cut out of packs for individual sale.

Based on the pricing in the store, the items are being valued at $225,000.

Investigators also found $12,000 in cash and a gun.

One of the store’s owners, 43-year-old Hirenkumar Patel, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I drug and possession of a schedule I drug with the intent to distribute, and possession of dangerous drugs.

He was booked into the Hall County Jail and was released on a $3,900 bond a few days later.

Investigators say no one else is facing charges in this case.

