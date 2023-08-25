225 jurors called for Augusta County murder trial in killing of Khaleesi Cuthriell

STAUNTON — Nearly two years after it was announced that a Staunton girl was dead, a much-anticipated trial for one of the two suspects accused in her killing is set to begin Friday in Augusta County Circuit Court with jury selection.

Because of the amount of media publicity the case has generated, a total of 225 potential jurors have been summoned, well over the usual amount of people called for a jury trial.

Travis Brown, 31, of Waynesboro, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, child abuse, concealing a dead body, conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, conspiracy to commit child abuse and conspiracy to conceal a dead body. Candi Jo Royer, 43, who was Brown's live-in girlfriend, faces identical charges and will head to trial in October.

Three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell

Brown and Royer are accused of abusing and killing 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell. Her body was never recovered.

Khaleesi was the daughter of a Staunton woman who, before being taken to Middle River Regional Jail, gave her child to Royer in October 2020 to care for her. About 11 months later in September 2021, the woman, who was still being held, told a jail official Khaleesi was missing. That same month, Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said the girl was dead.

A court filing suggests the girl was killed in 2021 between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, about three months after being given to Royer.

Pennsylvania State Police and the United States Marshals Service arrested Brown and Royer at a motel in South Greensburg, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 12, 2021, after the suspects fled the area. Both were extradited to Virginia.

On Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, numerous Virginia State Police search and recovery vehicles were at the Augusta County home of a woman implicated in the case of a missing toddler.

A day before Khaleesi's death was announced, Virginia State Police search and recovery vehicles were seen parked at a home the pair once shared on Cattle Scales Road in Augusta County outside of Waynesboro. The couple rented the property from one of Brown's relatives, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

Court files show that investigators confiscated numerous items for testing. A wire handle found wrapped with tape contained the DNA of both Khaleesi and Royer. A picture frame also had Brown's DNA, and Khaleesi's DNA was found on a wall. Carpeting taken from the trunk of a 2002 S60 Volvo, along with carpet from the backseat of a 2001 Toyota Camry, were tested but did not contain DNA, court files said.

Investigators have also looked into the couple's Facebook activity and financial records.

Travis Brown.

In November 2020 in a Facebook posting by Royer, she said, "Travis is always posting pictures of new automobiles or motorcycles as the newest addition to our family, but I would like to introduce the newest addition to our family." Royer gave Khaleesi's first name and put up several photos of the toddler.

Another person on her Facebook page asked who the child belonged to, prompting Royer to respond, "At the moment mine. Until her parents are able to care for her we will."

A few weeks before their arrests, authorities charged Brown with assault and battery after it was alleged he attacked Royer. Records obtained from Augusta County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court show that Royer said Brown hit her several times during an argument about a month before they went on the run. Royer said her lip was busted in the alleged attack and that she was choked.

"During the past couple of weeks we've had several arguments that have turned violent," said Royer, who successfully sought a protective order and said she didn't want Brown around their daughter.

There is no mention of Khaleesi in Royer's report.

Friday's jury selection will entail 225 potential jurors being called to the Augusta County Circuit Courthouse. They will appear in court in three separate shifts throughout the day, according to Augusta County Clerk Steve Landes, until the jury is slected.

Normally, just 50 to 60 jurors are called for a jury trial, Landes said.

If convicted on any of the felony charges, Brown has opted to allow the judge to sentence him instead of the jury, which will take place at a later date.

