$22K diamond watch stolen from Francis Scott Key Mall; police search for second suspect

Dec. 20—One man has been charged and another is at large in the theft of a $22,000 diamond-encrusted watch from the Francis Scott Key Mall Sunday.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a robbery in progress at Waldin Jewelers at about 1:10 p.m., where authorities took Temple Hills resident Francisco D. Vaughn into custody, according to a police news release. Police said a local citizen and mall security detained Vaughn, 18, until police arrived.

Vaughn stands accused of helping the person who stole the watch. Charging documents indicate Vaughn told police that the thief, known only to him by a nickname, threatened him with a gun to come along and took Vaughn's cell phone.

Witnesses describe the second suspect as a Black man wearing a black jacket with "Hilfiger" written in white letters on the top of the hood, according to the release. He's also described as wearing light colored jeans and green and white sneakers. In charging documents, police described him as about 6-feet tall. Police say he fled in an older model, black Audi with a faded roof.

Video surveillance reportedly shows Vaughn in the store as he "shields" the other suspect who punches a glass jewelry case and breaks it, charging documents read. Police say video shows Vaughn throwing a "block" at a bystander, allegedly so the other suspect can commit the theft and get away. Footage further depicts Vaughn lowering his shoulder into women attempting to stop the other suspect, charging documents allege.

An ambulance took Vaughn to the hospital after he complained of back pain, charging documents read. Online court records show Vaughn was released on $25,000 bail Sunday. There was no attorney listed for Vaughn online Monday morning and no phone number for him found in court records.

Vaughn has been charged with robbery, theft of property valued between $1,000 and $25,000, malicious destruction of property valued more than $1,000 and conspiracy charges.

In the news release, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said police are increasing their presence around malls, shopping centers and local businesses.

"We will not let Frederick County become another area of America where crime and looting becomes rampant during this holiday season," Jenkins said in the release.

