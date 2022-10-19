$22M powerhouse brings Saint-Gobain closer to goal of carbon-neutral operation

Henry Schwan, Telegram & Gazette
·4 min read
Bob Doherty, facilities manager, and Patrick Redington, general manager, stand before Saint-Gobain's new $22 million machine, called the "powerhouse," that will power Saint-Gobain's entire Worcester site and will cut the site's carbon emissions by 50%.

WORCESTER – Patrick Redington was dressed in a natty blue-pinstriped suit, not his usual hard hat and work clothes as the general manager of the abrasives division at Saint-Gobain's manufacturing plant in Worcester.

On Wednesday, Redington was on hand for the ceremonial unveiling of a $22.3 million powerhouse that provides electricity to run the company's Worcester plant.

The former powerhouse had been in service since the 1950’s and company officials said the multi-million-dollar investment shows the French multinational company’s commitment to Worcester, with a new electricity source that runs more efficiently and is better for the environment.

The Worcester operation has about 1,000 workers, the largest of the company's manufacturing sites in North America, based on the number of employees.

As for the company's stated commitment to Worcester, it extends 137 years, when the operation —  known as Norton Co. for many years — was founded by a band of entrepreneurs who eventually bought several acres of land in the Greendale neighborhood. It was there they set up the manufacture of grinding wheels, an essential part of many businesses to shape and refine products.

In 1962 the company went from a privately-held family business to a publicly traded one, and Saint-Gobain bought Norton in 1990.

Today's plant is in the same Greendale location along Interstate 190, but vastly bigger than the early days of the late 19th century.

Pipes, boilers and more

With a long system of pipes, boilers and a turbine that generates 4.7 megawatts of power, the new powerhouse — it went operational Sept. 20 — is expected to cut the plant’s carbon emissions in half as Saint-Gobain works toward a carbon-neutral operation for its worldwide operations by 2050.

“It’s a fantastic way of making the world a better home,” said Redington, alluding to the company’s stated purpose. “This is one element to get us there.”

Connected to Worcester’s power grid, the powerhouse can potentially provide electricity to nearby residential neighborhoods if there is a power outage or natural disaster.

Why now?

Some might wonder why Saint-Gobain invested $22.3 million in a powerhouse when financial markets are experiencing a rollercoaster ride due to uncertain economic and geopolitical forces.

Company officials noted the investment had been in the works long before the stock market’s current slide and fits with Saint-Gobain's strategy to invest heavily in North America to counterbalance financial and political turbulence in Europe and other corners of the globe.

This year's highlights of the company’s $3.5 billion investment in North America includes the $2.3 billion purchase of GCP Applied Technologies Inc, a construction chemicals company and a $928 million purchase of Kaycan Ltd. in Canada, a maker and distributor of exterior building materials.

Additional investments include expansions of the company’s CertainTeed roofing plants in Oxford, North Carolina ($118 million) and Peachtree City, Georgia ($100 million).

Through the first six months of this year, Saint-Gobain posted $25.4 million in sales (Euro), a 15.1% increase compared to the same period last year.

Didn’t get the memo

Bob Doherty, facilities manager at Saint-Gobain in Worcester, said in jest he didn’t get the memo that Wednesday was suit-wearing day to celebrate the powerhouse.

But he wasn’t any less enthusiastic about it than Redington.

“It’s great for the city and it’s great for Saint-Gobain. It shows our commitment to Worcester,” said Doherty, a 10-year company veteran who explained the powerhouse starts with a massive turbine that runs on natural gas.

The gas heats enormous boilers that use heat and exhaust gas to make steam. The steam powers the plant's operations and keeps workers warm in the cold months.

Housed in this building is Saint-Gobain's new $22 million machine, called the "powerhouse," that will power the entire Worcester site and will cut the site's carbon emissions by 50%.

Two back-up boilers are in place to send steam to the plant to keep things running in case of snafus, and the turbine can send energy to the National Grid's local power grid if the public utility needs it.

Jobs unfilled

Taking a moment to redirect the conversation away from the powerhouse, Redington mentioned 50 manufacturing jobs at the Worcester plant remain unfilled during a super-tight labor market.

“(Hiring) is slower than we thought,” said Redington, who has worked at Saint-Gobain for 32 years. “It’s a challenge filling manufacturing jobs, but we will fill them. Timing is the challenge.”

Pivoting away from the challenge, Redington focused on Wednesday's celebration of the newest addition to Saint-Gobain's 137-year legacy in Worcester.

“I couldn’t be more excited (about the powerhouse),” said Redington. “It was built on time, on budget, with no worker accidents.

“It’s very pleasing for me.”

Contact Henry Schwan at henry.schwan@telegram.com. Follow him on Twitter @henrytelegram

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: $22M powerhouse helps Saint-Gobain make 'the world a better home'

