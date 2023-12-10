22nd annual Community Services League Christmas Store opening Monday

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A local non-profit is working to make this holiday season a little bit brighter for local families struggling to make ends meet.

“We have the opportunity to give people a sense of hope, love, purpose, and joy this season,” said Jennifer Hurst, Chief Development Officer.

The holidays are in full swing – and the Community Services League is helping relieve the burden for families in need.

“See the joy, see the joy on people’s faces, see the relief on parents’ faces when they know, yes, I am going to be able to give my kid a Christmas morning memory,” said Hurst.

The non-profit opens its Independence doors on Monday for its 22nd annual Christmas store, giving thousands of families a place to shop for toys and clothes at no cost.

“We know that Christmas isn’t necessarily going to be that miracle that leads to long-term success, however, it is so impactful to give folks that sense of empowerment, that sense of joy, that sense of inclusion,” Hurst continued.

“They get to celebrate the holidays too with their families even though they’re going through an unimaginably hard time.”

The Christmas store runs Monday through Saturday at the uptown market and donations can be dropped off there or made online.

