How’s $23,000 a month sound? See some of Texas’ highest-paying state job openings

The median salary for a Texas state government employee is about$46,000, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make a whole lot more money if you have the chops.

Here are some of the highest paying jobs currently being advertised by Texas state agencies, according to postings with salaries listed on the state Workforce Solutions Office website. Each job differs in required experience, education and certifications; some of these salaries are minimums.

You can search all state jobs at workintexas.com.

Psychiatrist: $23,068/month

Agency: Health and Human Services Commission

Location: Pollok

“If you are looking for a place to work where you can establish a career that is filled with purpose, this is the job for you!” says the job listing. For about $277,000 a year, you would be a lead psychiatrist at a state-supported living center in east Texas that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. You’ll perform advanced treatment, direct and lead the staff and monitor trends. Preparing reports and making medical recommendations are key as well. Job listing closes Sept. 22.

Deputy executive director: $180,000-$304,000

Agency: Texas Department of Transportation

Location: Austin

This position, deputy executive director-program delivery, assists the top boss in the direction and oversight of TxDOT. You would oversee operations in some key divisions, work in “extensive contact with high-level executives, government officials and private entities,” and perform at the “highest level of discretion and independent judgment.” And be prepared to travel regularly. Job listing closes July 23.

Facility medical director: $18,325-$23,068/month

Agency: Health and Human Services Commission

Location: Denton

The medical director will oversees and directs the diagnosis and treatment of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The medical director will also directly supervise physicians, nurse practitioners and other staff. Job listing closes May 9.

Story continues

Director of engineering and safety operations: $148,000-$251,000

Agency: Texas Department of Transportation

Location: Austin

Another senior job at TxDOT, this role assists in directing, managing and implementing engineering operations. You will report directly to the chief engineer and oversee the directors of bridge, construction, design and maintenance. You’ll need at least eight years of experience in engineering management in the field of transportation. Job listing closes July 22.

Pediatric hospital medicine physician: $157,000-$255,000

Agency: University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas

Location: Dallas

This is one of several open faculty positions. The pediatric hospital medicine division provides comprehensive care to children in the North Texas area. Responsibilities include providing clinical services at the Children’s Health Facility in Dallas. Job listing closes June 23.

Cybersecurity analyst: $9,583/month

Agency: Texas Workforce Commission

Location: Austin

This cybersecurity section supervisor does “highly advanced” work that involves important things like detecting and responding to incidents, assessing threats, cyber intelligence and finding vulnerabilities. You will collaborate with teams on security-related decisions, direct the implementation of computer system security plans and recommend better IT standards and procedures. Job listing closes in March 2023.

Project Manager: $6,666-$7,500/month

Agency: Texas Parks and Wildlife

Location: Austin

This is complex, journey-level project management for construction and repair programs. You’re responsible for developing projects’ scope, budgets and schedules, and for monitoring for compliance. You won’t be stuck at the office: these managers visit each of the sites of their assigned projects “to experience the sites’ unique attributes and get to know the TPWD staff that call that project site home.” Job listing closes in March 2023.

Staff nurse: $143,000-$207,000

Agency: UTHealth School of Dentistry

Location: Houston

You will be responsible for infection control and prevention programs, patient monitoring during conscious sedation, and helping with emergency care as needed. The ideal candidate will have experience with perioperative services and prior management experience. Job listing closes April 8

Animal epidemiologist: $7,669-$9,333/month

Agency: Texas Animal Health Commission

Location: Austin

This job, state epidemiologist, reports to the executive director and is responsible for administering the agency’s epidemiology functions, including advising on trends in disease control and eradication, doing investigations and supporting field personnel. You have to be OK with working outside normal business hours, and you’ll need to be a licensed veterinarian. Job listing closes Nov. 21.

Chief financial officer: $9,316-$15,756/month

Agency: Texas Department of Family and Protective Services

Location: Austin

This is the top job for overseeing budgets and finance, planning and fiscal accountability. As you can imagine, the list of duties is extensive. Job listing closes Oct. 3.