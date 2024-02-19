23,000 people missing since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began – Red Cross

About 23,000 people are still missing as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has been going on for almost two years.

Source: press service of the International Committee of the Red Cross

Quote: "The International Committee of the Red Cross is working to find out the fate of 23,000 people whose families have no news of them – either because they have been captured or killed, or because contact has been lost after they left their homes.

Of all the unspeakable losses and suffering, family separation causes the most pain. Two years after the escalation of the armed conflict, humanitarian needs continue to grow, particularly for the millions of displaced people inside and outside the two countries."

Details: Over the past two years, the ICRC has reportedly received more than 115,000 requests – by phone, online forms, letters or in person – from families in Russia and Ukraine looking for their missing relatives.

Background:

On 17 April 2023, Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, said in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda that the Ukrainian authorities' public criticism of the International Committee of the Red Cross had not eliminated the problems in the organisation's efforts to address the problems caused by Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

On 9 November 2022, the Office of the President of Ukraine announced the creation of a human rights headquarters amid the ICRC's inaction.

