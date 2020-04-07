$23.5 Billion Data Center Blade Server Market Assessment, 2020-2025

DUBLIN, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Blade Server Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

The Global Data Center Blade Server market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.35% during the forecast period, reaching a total market size of US$23.535 billion in 2025 from US$14.548 billion in 2019.



The demand for data centers blade servers is increasing due to the growing focus on low power consumption and high productivity in the existing infrastructure. The data center blade server market growth is driving because of less usage of physical space and energy providing more processing power in less space which further deducts the primary expenses for the enterprise. The installation of the data center blade server even reduces secondary costs like hardware cabling cost, facility charges, and the personnel hours required to configure and to manage systems.



The rise in demand for the data center blade server is also attributed to the fact that they are a great substitute for traditional racks and tower servers that occupy a large surface area and consume a huge amount of power. The increasing computer density, business optimization needs, and virtualization are also the reason for the growing demand for data center blade servers. The companies are increasingly demanding data center blade servers to streamline their IT operations and to speed up their delivery of services. The increasing adoption of virtualization applications, increasing load on data centers, and effective utilization of data center space are also key drivers for data center blade server market.



The data center blade server is segmented by function, end-user, and geography. On the basis of function, the data center blade server market is segmented into web hosting, virtualization, and cluster computing. The market is also segmented on the basis of user as colocation service provider, cloud service provider, and enterprise.



Cluster Computing and Web Hosting holds a notable share



The cluster computing and web hosting segments hold a notable share in the data center blade server market. The increasing requirement of storage space and connectivity around the world with its branches, clients, and vendors through the network will provide businesses with better accessibility and wider reach to its customers.



The virtualization segment will witness a substantial CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and its applications like augmented reality (AR). The virtualization is providing more space for enterprises and colocation centers, making more space for cloud computing and a bigger platform to share with their clients. The increase in usage of web hosting, virtualization, and cluster computing is due to a reduction in cost, efficient delivery service, wider reach, flexibility, scalability, and management of multiple infrastructures at once.



Colocation Service providers to witness considerable market growth



The Colocation Service Provider segment is projected to grow at a sizable compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. Growing adoption of colocation solutions and services owing to the rising volume of big data is leading to a rise in the demand for colocation which, along with growing focus on low power consumption, is boosting the adoption of data centers blade servers for reducing overall cost, while increasing their virtual space for providing their clients with more storage space and better networking solutions. Enterprise segment will also grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for storage space, networking, and security which is making enterprises move towards using data center blade servers for higher efficiency and cost-effectiveness.



North America accounted for a significant market share in 2019



Regionally, the data center blade server market is classified into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America holds a significant market share owing to the presence of a large number of data centers coupled with strict regulations to reduce power consumption in North American countries. Increasing investments in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence is also contributing to the market growth of the data center blade server in the region. APAC is projected to witness a substantial market growth between 2019 and 2025 owing to rising investments in new data centers across the region. Strict data regulations in countries like China also support the market growth of the data center blade server across this region.



Market Players and Competitive Intelligence



The competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry participants profiled as part of this section are Super Micro Computer, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Dell, Inc., IBM, Lenovo Group Limited, Oracle Corporation, AVADirect Custom Computers, Intel Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., among others.



Key Developments