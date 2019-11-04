At €23.56, Is It Time To Put Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) On Your Watch List?

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA), which is in the infrastructure business, and is based in Germany, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the XTRA over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Hamburger Hafen und Logistik worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Hamburger Hafen und Logistik’s ratio of 14.96x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 17.85x, which means if you buy Hamburger Hafen und Logistik today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Hamburger Hafen und Logistik should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond where it’s currently trading. Furthermore, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will Hamburger Hafen und Logistik generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 5.2%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? HHFA’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at HHFA? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HHFA, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

