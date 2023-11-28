23 apply for Ozark school superintendent job. Finalists will be interviewed Dec. 13

The Ozark school board plans to meet next week to review 23 applications for the superintendent vacancy and decide how many individuals to interview.

In a search facilitated by the Missouri School Boards' Association, the district accepted applications from Oct. 1 until Nov. 26.

Superintendent Chris Bauman announced plans in the spring to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year and Lori Wilson was named the interim. She had been the assistant superintendent of business and chief financial officer for the district.

The Ozark School District offices on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

Board president Sarah Adams Orr announced Tuesday that the board will meet Dec. 5 to review the applications with the goal of interviewing finalists Dec. 13. The news release did not specify how many candidates will be asked to interview.

The district plans to announce a new superintendent in early 2024.

"I am thrilled to enter the third phase of our superintendent search in partnership with the MSBA search consultant,” said Adams Orr in the release. “The enthusiasm and dedication of our community have been inspiring, and I am genuinely excited about the prospect of welcoming a visionary leader who will shape the future of education in Ozark. Together, we look forward to selecting a superintendent who shares our commitment to excellence and the success of every student in our district."

The posted salary range for the position is $185,000 to $205,000.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Ozark school board will review 23 superintendent applications