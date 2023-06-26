23 arrested in vehicle theft ring with Tampa Bay ties, officials say

Authorities have arrested 23 people they say were involved in a vehicle theft ring uncovered in a multi-agency sting dubbed Operation Gone in 60 Days, Florida officials announced Monday in Tampa. The lead defendant could face up to 135 years in prison.

The regional Tampa office of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement led the investigation, which took place throughout Florida and across state lines, according to Commissioner Mark Glass.

In addition to the FDLE, members of the Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida attorney general’s office and the National Insurance Crime Bureau all attended a news conference Monday to announce the arrests.

The “complicated, multifaceted vehicle theft ring” started in July 2018 and has cost victims $1.1 million, Glass said.

Officials spent a total of 12,000 hours and compiled 700 reports for the case, investigators added.

Initially, the FDLE had received information that a group in Tampa was illegally distributing fraudulent commercial driver’s licenses, FDLE special agent Mark Brutnell said. Through this investigation, the FDLE was tipped off to look into a criminal organization issuing fraudulent vehicle identification numbers and found what he described as highly organized fraud.

In the first branch of the scheme, a group member would look for high-end vehicles across Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama, specifically targeting smaller dealerships. They would buy a selected vehicle, using a fraudulent check to cover the purchase price. By the time a dealership checked to see if the payment had cleared, Brutnell said, “It was too late” — the automobile would already be on its way back to Tampa.

While one person fraudulently issued a temporary tag for the vehicle, another would create counterfeit VINs, according to Brutnell. This false identification made the cars look like they weren’t stolen when sold to unsuspecting buyers.

In one example, he said, the group sold a car valued at around $100,000 for $15,000.

The group also would rent luxury vehicles from airports in the greater Tampa area and South Florida. They then would file a fraudulent police report, claiming the car was stolen, officials said. In the meantime, they issued counterfeit temporary tags and VINs for the rental car before selling it.

Members of the theft ring also carried out a variation of that scheme, except they would purchase the luxury vehicles instead of renting them. After six or seven months, they would report the vehicle stolen, then turn around and sell it, Brutnell said.

After illegally selling a vehicle to an unsuspecting buyer, the ring would sell them a fraudulent insurance policy, according to Brutnell.

“This morning’s announcement is an example of the hard work, the dogged determination, and the expertise that is involved in going after complex fraud,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said.

She also shared ways consumers could take steps to avoid scams when purchasing a vehicle:

Ask for the dealer’s license to ensure they are a licensed dealer.

Do your research before buying a car to make sure the dealer is reputable. Go online to find reports of stolen cars connected to the dealership or check the Better Business Bureau.

Search a car’s VIN in the FDLE stolen vehicle database.

Check that the VIN on the dashboard and the side of the door match.

Try peeling off the VIN on the door — if it peels off, chances are the VIN is fraudulent.

And if you’re looking at a car with “a price that is too good to be true,” think twice about going through with the purchase, Moody said.