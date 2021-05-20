The 24 best mattress sales to shop for Memorial Day 2021

Memorial Day is one of the best times to buy a new mattress for less.

Every year, there’s a handful of savings events that get even the most poised deal hunters so excited, they’re practically jumping out of their seats. Memorial Day 2021 is one such savings bonanza when the deals are aplenty, and one of the most popular products to buy during this time is a brand new mattress.

Since most retailers tend to release new mattress models in the spring, Memorial Day is the perfect time for retailers to get rid of any old inventory by heavily discounting it.

This year, all sorts of Reviewed-approved brands, including Tuft & Needle, Leesa, Awara and more, are offering major discounts, with many of our favorite mattresses-in-a-box getting big-time markdowns.

We’ve gone ahead and scouted 24 of the best price cuts available from our favorite brands to make your shopping experience easier. In fact, most of the picks below have been thoroughly vetted by our team of experts, so you know you’re getting a quality product. Keep scrolling to find your match!

The best Memorial Day mattress sales

The Tuft & Needle Original mattress is entirely foam, but offers a great balance of firmness and support.

The deal: From now through Monday, May 31, you can save up to 20% sitewide at Tuft & Needle.

Tuft & Needle makes our all-time favorite mattress-in-a-box, the Tuft & Needle original mattress, which was once priced from $450 and is now on sale from $382.50. In testing, there was a lot to love about this bed: According to Lindsey Vickers, our sleep staff writer, this mattress excelled at feeling both incredibly comfortable and supportive: She described this option as being “an incredible bed.” Lindsey adored the original’s impressive balance between support and surface give, noting that she thought the mattress would work well for all sleeping positions. Its construction, meanwhile—two layers of foam sandwiched between a soft upper that’s infused with cooling gel and a thick, supportive base layer—provided dream-worthy tiers of firmness, softness and comfort.

Get the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress at Tuft & Needle at Tuft & Needle from $382.50 (Save $67.50 to $127.50)

Shop the Tuft & Needle Memorial Day 2021 Sale

Get a better night's sleep with the Nectar.

The deal: Receive up to $399 worth of free sleep accessories (a mattress protector, a sheet set and premium pillows) with the purchase of any Nectar mattress (note that twin and twin XL sizes will receive $299 in free accessories).

The Nectar mattress, priced from $499, was our previous top pick for the best beds-in-a-box. Although we’ve since readjusted our ranking, we still like this option because it was great at dissipating heat and has a super-soft feel that makes it awesome for those who appreciate a cushiony surface. It contains three layers of foam: a 1-inch top tier of gel memory foam, a 3-inch memory foam layer and then a high-density base foam layer for support. With your buy, you’ll also get a sheet set ($150), a mattress protector ($99) and two Nectar memory foam pillows ($150), which we included in our roundup of the best pillows for their adjustable shredded foam filling, free of charge.

Get the Nectar Mattress, a Mattress Protector, a Sheet Set and 1 to 2 Premium Pillows at Nectar from $499 (Save $299 to $399)

Shop the Nectar Memorial Day 2021 Sale

The Puffy Lux is as soft as it gets.

The deal: Use our exclusive coupon code USAT350 during Puffy’s Memorial Day Sale to get $350 off your mattress purchase plus two free pillows.

The brand’s holiday sale extends to one of our top picks for mattresses-in-a-box, the Puffy Lux, which is normally priced from $1,449 but is now on sale from $1,099 with coupon code USAT350. In testing, we noted that while this bed is great, it’s definitely not for everyone, since its standout attribute is its extreme softness. The Puffy Lux provided a relaxing cradling sensation, but our tester found that its four layers of foam (two tiers of Puffy’s signature Cloud foam, an advanced hybrid tier that’s designed to minimize strain from your body’s pressure points and a supportive base layer) may be too cushy for some sleepers. If you’re on the fence, you’ve got a 101-night trial period to give it a spin, plus, you’ll receive two free pillows, valued at up to $198.

Get the Puffy Lux Mattress and 2 Free Pillows at Puffy from $1,099 with coupon code USAT350 (Save $508 to $548)

Shop the Puffy Memorial Day 2021 Sale

The Leesa Hybrid was ranked as the best upgrade pick in our mattress-in-a-box roundup.

The deal: Shop the retailer's early Memorial Day preview sale to save up to $500 on Leesa mattresses and receive two free pillows with your purchase.

Leesa makes a number of top-quality mattresses, but it’s the brand’s hybrid bed—a.k.a. our best upgrade mattress-in-a-box pick—that received our seal of approval when we tested it out. This Reviewed-approved option typically retails from $1,099, but thanks to this sale, you can snag it from $949, saving you $300. Its fusion design wowed us: The top two layers are foam, which provided optimal softness and body contouring, and sit above a layer of pocket springs (coils that are individually wrapped in quilted fabric and constructed for sturdiness). With your purchase, you’ll receive two complimentary down alternative pillows (normally from $158) from the brand, a 100-night trial period, plus free, no-contact delivery.

Get the Leesa Hybrid Mattress and 2 Pillows at Leesa from $949 (Save $308 to $458)

Shop the Leesa Memorial Day 2021 Sale

You won't believe the Awara mattress came from a box

The deal: Right now, save $300 on your mattress purchase and get $499 worth of free sleep accessories (a mattress protector, a sheet set, and premium pillow).

When we tested the Awara organic luxury hybrid mattress, it felt like a solid, traditional bed, which is exactly why it nabbed the title of “most like a traditional mattress” in our roundup of the best mattresses-in-a-box. Usually priced from $1,798, you can shop this holiday sale to nab this uber-comfy bed from $999—according to our reviewer’s experience, it’s well worth the purchase. Additionally, with your mattress buy, you’ll receive a mattress protector, (valued at $149), a sheet set (valued at $175) and premium pillows (valued at $175).

We found this hybrid model to be a good option for light sleepers who are often disturbed by the movements of a partner or a pet, since this mattress excelled in our motion test. Meanwhile, it had great edge support and resisted collapsing. We also liked that it didn’t retain much heat, making it a great buy for those who often get warm while they snooze. If you’re a side- sleeper with easily irritated pressure points, however, you’ll want to note that this mattress may not be the best option on the list, since our tester felt it wasn’t quite soft enough. You’ll receive a 365-night trial period with your buy, and the company will even plant 10 trees in collaboration with Trees.org for every mattress sold.

Get the Awara Organic Luxury Hybrid Mattress with Mattress Protector, Sheet Set and Premium Pillow at Awara from $999 (Save $799)

Shop the Awara Memorial Day 2021 Sale

Sealy, a well-known mattress brand, now carries a boxed mattress, the Sealy Cocoon Chill.

The deal: Shop the retailer’s biggest offer ever of 35% off mattresses plus two free pillows and a sheet set through Monday, May 31.

When our tester took the company’s Chill memory foam mattress (typically from $730, now discounted from $469) out for a spin, she was really pleased with her experience. There was a lot to love about this bed, ranging from its medium support to its solid cooling properties. It’s made from three layers of foam, including a supportive tier, a comfort foam tier and a memory foam tier, and is topped with a polyester and cotton cover to help keep sleepers nice and cool all night long. All in all, we dubbed this bed as an awesome option for those who enjoy a fair amount of support. You’ll also receive the Chill Bundle with your purchase, which consists of two free pillows and a sheet set valued at $149, and a 100-night trial period to ensure this bed is the one for you.

Get the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress with 2 Pillows and Sheet Set from $469 (Save $410 to $610)

Shop the Cocoon by Sealy Memorial Day 2021 Sale

Amerisleep's eco-friendly mattresses are ultra-responsive and spring back quickly.

The deal: Through Monday, June 7, take $30% off any mattress with coupon code MD30, plus, get a Comfort bundle, comprised of one to two cooling pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector, free of charge. Shoppers will also receive 25% off pillows and sheets with coupon code MD25 or 15% off blankets and toppers with coupon code MD15.

Amerisleep makes one of our favorite boxed mattresses, the Amerisleep AS3, which usually retails from $1,149, and is now available from just $804.30 with coupon code AS30. You’ll also get a free bedroom bundle including pillows, sheets and a comforter that's valued at up to $398 total, making your total savings go as high as $1,516. The AS3 does require a bit of breaking in—our tester needed a few nights to adjust to its firmness. After that, however, she loved this ultra-firm bed for its sturdy core, which made her feel like she was being “cradled, not coddled.” This mattress also boasts a three-layer foam build, including a base “Bio-Core” layer that keeps this option from sagging over time, followed by a transitional layer that’s meant to offer support and cushion. Finally, it's topped with a “Bio-Pur” foam—an eco-friendly, durable memory foam that’s designed to keep you feeling cool. You’ll have a 100-day free trial to test this option out, as well as free delivery and returns should you change your mind.

Get the Amerisleep AS3 Mattress and Cooling Bundle at Amerisleep from $804.30 with coupon code AS30 (Save $543.70 to $1,515.40)

Shop the Amerisleep Memorial Day 2021 Sale

Be honest with yourself: Is it time for a new mattress?

The deal: Through Monday, June 7, save $100 on hybrid and latex mattresses at Avocado with coupon code HONOR, $250 on the brand’s new luxury plush mattress with coupon code MEMORIALDAY and $50 on linen sheets and covers with coupon code GRATITUDE.

Avocado is known for making its products from natural materials, including one of its top-sellers, the Avocado Green Mattress, which we named among the best mattresses-in-a-box we’ve ever tested. Once priced from $999, you can now pick one up for as low as $899 with coupon code HONOR, saving you $100. If you’re environmentally conscious, you’ll be happy to know that this mattress easily surpassed its competitors when it came to having the most certifications for its sustainability and use of organic materials. Performance wise, we especially liked it for its cooling qualities: It retained little to no body heat in testing, a fact we confirmed through our rigorous lab testing. It was also one of the most “responsive” mattresses we’ve ever tried, with enough springiness to make our tester feel like she was “re-launched” back up whenever she sat down thanks to the 1,400 steel coils, all of which are sandwiched between two thick layers of organic latex, providing it with its superior spring. Its bouncy build did make it hard for our reviewer to feel full lumbar support, making this a less-than-ideal pick for stomach sleepers. Buyers will get a one-year trial and a 25-year warranty, which is longer than most other options on the market.

Get the Avocado Green Mattress at Avocado from $899 with coupon code HONOR (Save $100)

Shop the Avocado Mattress Memorial Day 2021 Sale

This Purple mattress provided our tester with a cradling sensation, in every sleeping position.

The deal: Save between $25 and $200 on your mattress buy at Purple right now, depending on your size choice. Purchase a sheet and pillow bundle with your mattress, and you stand to save an additional $150 to $200.

Although Purple wasn’t our top choice of beds-in-a-box, we really enjoyed testing out this mattress, which retails from $599. Its gel-like material is unlike any other bed we’ve slept on, resulting in an incredibly comfortable sensation that was akin to sinking in quicksand. We also noted that it mitigated movement impressively well—even in our tester’s wine glass-test, the mattress hardly registered motion. Additionally, we found that this bed provided an enjoyable cradling experience, regardless of our writer’s sleeping position.

Get the Purple Mattress from $599 (Save $25 to $200)

Shop the Purple Memorial Day 2021 Sale

Tons of Tempur-Pedic mattresses are on sale.

The deal: Through Monday, June 7, save up to $500 on adjustable mattress sets and receive $300 worth of accessories of your choosing with any mattress and foundation purchase when you enter coupon code 300FREE. Through the end of today, May 17, you'll also save 30% on the Tempur-Cloud mattress.

We included Tempur-Pedic’s Tempur-Cloud mattress in our roundup of the best boxed mattresses on the market for its firm-yet-supportive feel. While we don’t think that everyone will love this bed (it’s most likely a great fit for those who can appreciate an ultra-supportive or ultra-cooling sleeping experience), we were, however, impressed with the limited motion transfer it provided. Additionally, instead of the classic, quicksand sensation other mattresses provide, the Tempur-Cloud offered more of a molding, contoured feel. We also noted that it was very easy to move, weighing in at just 60 pounds and that it didn’t come with that classic new-mattress scent, either.

Get the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress at Tempur-Pedic from $1,189.30 (Save $509.70 to $1,019.40 )

Shop the Tempur-Pedic Memorial Day 2021 Sale

Now *that's* a discount.

The deal: Through tonight, May 20, take $1,250 (!) off mattresses and get a free sheet set plus a mattress protector. You can also get 25% off the company’s bedding selection.

Thanks to this Memorial Day pre-sale, one of our favorite boxed mattresses, the PlushBeds EcoBliss, which normally retails from $1,849, is now on sale from just $599 for a whopping 68% off. You’ll even nab a sheet set and mattress protector, bringing your total savings to as much as $1,372! We liked this bedroom favorite for its quick expansion out of the box and lack of noxious gas odors—something that was an issue with some of the competitors. The EcoBliss was unexpectedly heavy though, given its hybrid latex-and-foam construction (latex weighs more than foam), which came in at close to 129 pounds. Sleep-wise, this material offered a medium-firm feel, making it perfect for both back and side-sleepers. The only downside? There’s no edge support, which can be an issue if you heavily toss and turn each night. Similar to other brands, PlushBeds offers a 100-day return period, as well as a 25-year warranty on all mattress purchases.

Get the PlushBeds EcoBliss Mattress, a Sheet Set and a Mattress Protector at PlushBeds from $599 (Save $1,372)

Shop the PlushBeds Memorial Day 2021 Sale

Save up to $200 at Helix Mattress.

The deal: Get $100 off any mattress and two free Dream pillows with coupon code MEMORIALDAY100, $150 off orders of $1,250 or more and two free Dream pillows with coupon code MEMORIALDAY150 or $200 off on orders of $1,750 or more and two free Dream pillows with coupon code MEMORIALDAY200.

Helix offers a personalized sleep quiz to help you figure out the right mattress for you. One of our personal favorites, the Helix Midnight, is currently available from just $599 with coupon code MEMORIALDAY100 the usual $699, plus two free pillows, each priced at $85 (King sizes can use coupon code MEMORIALDAY150 to get $150 off instead). The Midnight is constructed with memory foam, polyfoam and wrapped coils, all of which are designed to maximize your comfort levels. Our tester praised this medium-firm find for supporting her body as a side sleeper, though it also held up when she changed positions. In addition, it kept her relatively cool overnight and took away the piercing hip pain she’d normally feel from her old mattress. If you’re a side-sleeper, this just might be the pick for you.

Get the Helix Midnight Mattress and 2 Dream Pillows at Helix from $599 with coupon code MEMORIALDAY100 (Save $270 to $320)

Shop the Helix Memorial Day 2021 Sale

Brooklyn Bedding lets you choose the firmness, and we ranked the most popular version, the medium-firm, as one of our favorite boxed mattresses.

The deal: Through Monday, May 31, take 25% off sitewide with coupon code MEMORIAL25.

Brooklyn Bedding makes a number of affordable mattresses, and one of our top picks for boxed mattresses is the Brooklyn Signature hybrid, which is currently priced from as low as $449.25 with the code, saving you up to $343.50. Brooklyn Bedding lets you choose the firmness of your mattress, and we ranked the company's most popular option, the medium-firm, as one of our favorite boxed mattresses. We liked this mattress for hitting the sweet spot, offering both a cushiony feel while being supportive. In fact, the sides of the bed were far more supportive than any others we tested. That said, it felt softer than we expected for a medium-firm mattress, and we felt that it retained quite a bit of heat. It’ll be most comfortable if you’re a side sleeper, and your enjoyment of this mattress will depend on your sleeping preferences. However, Brooklyn Bedding mattresses come with a 120-day trial period so you can sleep on it—literally—before you decide. If you don’t like it within the first 30 days, the company asks that you donate it to a local charity, after which the retailer will offer you a full refund.

Get the Brooklyn Signature Hybrid from $449.25 with coupon code MEMORIAL25 (Save $149.75 to $343.50)

Shop the Brooklyn Bedding Memorial Day 2021 Sale

Our Editor-in-Chief thoroughly enjoyed sleeping on an earlier version of this Casper mattress.

The deal: Through Monday, June 7, you can save 15% on all mattresses and 10% on everything else. You can also use our coupon code REVIEWED to save $100 on select mattresses.

Our Editor-in-Chief, Dave Kender, has been sleeping on an earlier version of the Casper original bed for more than three years and really likes it. Although the company has since made a few tweaks to its original mattress, Dave enjoyed some major zzz’s when he started sleeping on his Casper model. According to the website, the current original mattress is 10-inches thick with three zones of foam: a breathable, open-cell tier high-density foam, a layer of “zoned transition foam” that’s designed to pinpoint different areas of the body and, lastly, a durable base. You’ll receive a solid 100-night trial period with your purchase, and, though it normally sells from $595, you can grab it from $495 with the REVIEWED promo code. (Note that you can get any other size larger than a twin cheaper with coupon code MEMDAY, which will save you 15%.) In the words of Dave, “I bought a Casper mattress and then I stopped thinking about mattresses. Don’t you wish you could say the same?”

We also fell in love with the brand’s original pillow, which earned a spot in our roundup of the best pillows for side-sleepers. Dubbed as the best down alternative pillow of the bunch, we were thrilled with the plushy feel of its dual fiberfill, which managed to provide both softness and support. The pillowcase is also made from a 300-thread count, which is particularly great for blocking out allergens (it’s also safe to throw in the washer!). It’s typically priced from $119, but, with the MEMDAY coupon code, you can nab it from $107.10.

Get the Casper Original Mattress from $495 with coupon code REVIEWED (Save $100)

Get the Casper Original Mattress from $505.75 with coupon code MEMDAY (Save $89.25 to $194.25)

Get the Casper Original Pillow from $107.10 with coupon code MEMDAY (Save $11.90)

Shop the Casper Memorial Day 2021 Sale

You'll get $399 worth of free accessories with your purchase, including pillows, a sheet set and even a mattress protector.

The deal: Through Wednesday, June 2, shoppers can take $200 off every mattress purchase and get $299 to $399 worth of free accessories, including cooling pillows, a mattress protector and a sheet set to boot.

Fall into a deep dream-like state with this amazing mattress deal on one of our favorite mattresses-in-a-box, is the DreamCloud standard, which is on sale starting at just $699 right now. Usually priced from $1,198, that’s nearly $400 off! You’ll also get a full set of bedding accessories, including up to two cooling pillows (valued at $150), a sheet set ($150) and a mattress protector ($99). We liked this firm mattress, and our tester said she was able to sleep in any position she liked without experiencing discomfort. It also retained minimal heat, allowing her to feel cool and comfortable all night long. Do note though, that it took about two weeks to fully air this item out— it “reeked” when we first got it, and our tester was unable to sleep with her head off the pillow. The mattress also took about three weeks to rise to its full height. That said, you do get a one-year trial period and lifetime warranty with your purchase, so you’ve got plenty of time to make sure it’s a good fit for you.

Get the DreamCloud Standard Mattress, a Pillow, a Mattress Protector and a Sheet Set at DreamCloud from $699 (Save $499 to $599)

Shop the DreamCloud Memorial Day 2021 Sale

Zona mattresses claim to promote healthier sleep for those with active lifestyles.

The deal: Use coupon code WIN150 to save $150 on any mattress, plus, get a free sports pillow. You can also buy one pillow and get another one free when you enter promo code BOGO50 at checkout through Monday, June 7.

Although we’ve yet to test out Zoma’s line of mattresses, the brand prides itself on counting tons of high-profile athletes (think the Giants’ Oshane Ximines or the Seattle Seahawks’ Sutton Smith) among its fans. The original Zoma mattress, which boasts a 4.8-star rating from nearly 500 Zoma customers, is usually priced from $649, but you can purchase it from $499 using the code. Better yet, you’ll get a free pillow, valued at $75. Dubbed by the company as a “premium mattress designed to relieve pain,” the original contains a supportive bottom layer that aims to promote spinal alignment. It also has a reactive foam layer that aims to provide relief from painful pressure points, a cooling gel memory foam and a stretchy, ventilated performance fabric.

Get the Zoma Original Mattress and Pillow at Zoma with coupon code WIN150 from $499 (Save $225)

Shop the Zoma Memorial Day 2021 Sale

Sweet dreams are just a sale away.

The deal: Through Monday, June 7, enjoy 25% off sitewide and get a free gift set of two cloud pillows and a sheet set, valued at as much as $250, with coupon code MD25.

Right now, you can get the original Bear mattress for $522, which is a savings of nearly $200 off its original price of $695. You’ll also get two free Cloud pillows ($100), as well as a sheet set (from $75), included with your package. This cozy pick has a near-perfect 5-star rating from more than 9,700 Bear Mattress shoppers, with many complimenting it for improving their sleep quality. They also liked how firm-yet-comfortable this mattress was, with some even using it without a mattress topper. The Bear Original boasts four layers, starting with a high-density support foam base, followed by a transitional foam one, a cooling graphite-gel memory foam layer that’s designed to keep you feeling cool and well-rested all night long and a breathable Celliant cover on top. Bear also offers a 100-day free trial for all its mattresses, allowing you to test this bedroom essential out for yourself for a good long while before you commit.

Get the Bear Mattress Original Mattress with 2 Cloud Pillows and a Sheet Set at Bear Mattress from $522 with coupon code MD25 ($348 to $523)

Shop the Bear Mattress Memorial Day 2021 Sale

Level out your sleeping plans with this comfy mattress.

The deal: Right now, you’ll receive $200 off the brand’s mattress, plus get a free sheet set, a mattress protector and pillows with your mattress buy.

Level Sleep is known for its unique mattress design that’s intended to relieve back pain. Using the company’s patented TriSupport system, this bed reportedly boasts softness around your shoulders but firmness around your lower back and torso. Typically priced from $799, you can snag this popular bed from as low as $599 right now—and you’ll get a free sheet set (valued at $125), a mattress protector ($99) and a cooling pillow ($75) to boot. Although we haven’t tested this mattress out yet, it has an incredible 5-star rating from nearly 300 Level Sleep customers. Shoppers gave it high marks for its comfort and ability to lessen everyday back pain, with one buyer even noting that their chiropractor recommended investing in the bed. Since sleeping on this brand-new mattress, one happy shopper noted that it “made a world of difference in [their] back, neck and hip[s].”

Shop the Level Sleep Mattress with Cooling Pillow, Sheet Set and Mattress Protector at Level Sleep from $599 (Save $499 to $599)

Shop the Level Sleep Memorial Day 2021 Sale

Nest Bedding has a wide variety of mattresses for everyone.

The deal: From now until Monday, June 7, Nest Bedding is offering 20% off select mattresses and 10% off all other products, including pillows, sheets and more.

There are tons of opportunities to save at Nest Bedding this holiday. Regardless of whether you’re in the market for a new bed or accompanying sheets, the retailer has got you covered with its array of top-rated products. The brand’s natural hybrid latex bed, for example, is currently on sale from $839.20, down more than $200 from its original price of $1,049. This mattress features all-natural latex that, according to brand, provides instant support in all the right places. It has five layers: An organic stretch cotton and Joma wool quilting foam cover, a natural latex tier, and an eco-friendly comfort foam with reinforced pocketed coils, all of which lay on top of an inch of support foam. It even has a 4.7-star rating from more than 530 Nest Bedding customers, with one buyer noting that it feels like “sleeping on a cloud.”

Get the Nest Natural Hybrid Latex Bed at Nest Bedding from $839.20 (Save $209.80 to $249.80)

Shop the Nest Bedding Memorial Day 2021 Sale

Snag a Vaya bed for less this Memorial Day.

The deal: Through Monday, June 7, get $300 off any mattress with coupon code VAYA300, plus a free pillow. If you’re not currently in need of a mattress, you can also take advantage of a separate buy one, get one 50% off deal on pillows with code BOGO50.

Right now, Vaya is discounting both its original and hybrid mattresses, with the original model, which usually retails from $649, now available for as low as $349. The hybrid, meanwhile, is down to $449 from its initial $749. To get you even more excited, you’ll also receive a free pillow, valued at $70, with every purchase. The site displays reviews from Amazon customers, who deemed the original as one of the softest mattresses they’ve ever laid upon—although some said its extra-cushy surface meant the edges were less than supportive. Vaya’s original model is made from two plush layers of foam that are designed to mold to your body as you fall asleep. You also get a 10-year warranty with your purchase, as well as free shipping and returns.

Get the Vaya Original Mattress and Pillow at Vaya from $349 with coupon code VAYA300 (Save $370)

Shop the Vaya Memorial Day Sale

Cozy up with a brand new mattress from Birch by Helix.

The deal: Get $200 off any mattress plus two free Eco-Rest pillows with coupon code MEMORIALDAY200.

Birch by Helix is another sustainable brand that makes its products from natural materials. Right now, you can get the top-rated Birch Natural mattress, usually retailing from $1,049, from just $849 with coupon code MEMORIALDAY200. Better yet, you'll get two free pillows, valued at $149, free of charge. This item has a 4.7-star rating from more than 1,500 Birch Living customers, with many admiring its firm-yet-supportive feel. It’s designed from individually wrapped steel coils, soft latex and wool, which the company claims will offer both pressure relief and increased airflow. It’s also free from any harsh chemicals, and you’ll get a free 100-day trial and a 25-year warranty with this purchase.

Get the Birch Natural Mattress and 2 Eco-Rest Pillows from $849 with coupon code MEMORIALDAY200 (Save $349)

Shop the Birch by Helix Memorial Day 2021 Sale

Serta's iComfort mattresses are just one of the many top deals Mattress Firm is offering.

The deal: Save up to 50% on select mattresses from the retailer’s top brands, such as Serta, Sleepy’s and Beautyrest.

There are tons of top-rated mattresses to save on at Mattress Firm this Memorial Day. For instance, you can save on the Serta Perfect Sleeper Elkins II 11-inch plush Euro top mattress, once from $599.99 and now priced from $549.99, saving you $50. While we’ve yet to test out any Serta mattresses, this bed has an incredible 4.3-star rating from more than 1,360 Mattress Firm shoppers. This option from Serta prioritizes improved pressure point relief with layers of cooling gel foam, individually wrapped coils and HyperTouch comfort, which customers say Is meant to provide a plush, cradling sensation. One recent buyer even dubbed it as a “miracle purchase.”

Shop the Serta Perfect Sleeper Elkins II 11-Inch Plush Euro Top Mattress at Mattress Firm from $299.99 (Save $300)

Shop the Mattress Firm Memorial Day 2021 Sale

A mattress fit for a 5-star hotel.

The deal: Get $200 off mattress orders of $975 or more through Monday, May 24.

The Saatva Classic earned a spot in our roundup of the best mattresses-in-a-box for numerous reasons, including its breezy delivery process and super-soft, thick material: Our tester said that sleeping on this ultra-high bed initially felt like she’d been “transported to a suite at a high-end resort.” If you’re someone who moves around a lot in your sleep, or has a partner who does, however, this is one to avoid, as it was less-than-stellar (read: “terrible”) in the motion transfer department. The Saatva Classic is made from environmentally sound materials, such as recycled steel rod coils, eco-friendly pillow-top foam and an organic cotton cover. Additionally, you’ll receive a 180-night trial period and white-glove delivery service—and, to top things off, you can purchase it starting from $849 at this Memorial Day sale.

Get the Saatva Classic at Saatva from $849 (Save $200)

Shop the Saatva Memorial Day 2021 Sale

Simmons' mattress is like if the 90s made its own mattress.

The deal: Through Monday, June 7, Simmons shoppers can take 10% off sitewide.

For a true budget pick that won’t leave you overheated, go with the Simmons firm hybrid, which is now available from just $242 from its usual $269, saving you 10%. While it was one was one of our favorite boxed mattresses for its odor-free arrival and quick expansion time, meaning you could sleep on it almost immediately after unboxing, it didn't bode well for the long haul. After a few weeks of testing, our writer noticed some lower back strain due to the sagginess of the mattress' springs, but overall, we thought it was a decent buy for those looking for an extra guest bed or something for a more low-maintenance sleeper.

Get the Simmons Firm Hybrid Mattress from $242 (Save $27 to $42)

Shop the Simmons Memorial Day Sale

