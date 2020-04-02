$23+ Billion Almond Ingredients Market Outlook, 2027: Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy Products, Milk Substitutes & Ice Creams, Nut & Seed Butters, RTE Cereals, Snacks & Bars, and Others

DUBLIN, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Almond Ingredients - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Almond Ingredients market accounted for $7.99 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $23.26 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors propelling market growth are nutritional benefits offered by almond ingredients and increasing demand for plant-based proteins & beverages. However, volatile prices of raw materials and rising incidences of almond allergy among consumers are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



By type, whole almonds segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period. Natural whole almonds are very versatile and suitable for different applications, for example, snacks, confectionery, and bakery. Due to their multifunctional qualities, the demand for these almonds is high. In addition, due to the increasing utilization of almond as snacks, the market is expected to witness increased demand. These factors are responsible for the higher market share of these almonds.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the huge intake of almond-based items in the region. Apart from this, a high level of awareness about the health benefits derived due to the consumption of almond ingredients and changing customer tastes will additionally spur the regional market growth in the years to come. Furthermore, notable demand for almond milk, almond-based confectionery items, and almond-based snacks & bars in countries like India and China will drive market growth.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Almond Ingredients Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Almond Flour

5.3 Almond Milk

5.4 Almond Paste

5.5 Almond Pieces

5.6 Almond Powder

5.7 Flaky Almond

5.8 Whole Almonds

5.9 Other Types

5.9.1 Almond Oil

5.9.2 Crocants

5.9.3 Flavor Extracts

5.9.4 Sablages



6 Global Almond Ingredients Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bakery & Confectionery

6.3 Dairy Products

6.4 Milk Substitutes & Ice Creams

6.5 Nut & Seed Butters

6.6 Ready-To-Eat (RTE) Cereals

6.7 Snacks & Bars

6.8 Other Applications

6.8.1 Artisan Foods

6.8.2 Cosmetics

6.8.3 Desserts

6.8.4 Food Services

6.8.5 Salads

6.8.6 Sauces



7 Global Almond Ingredients Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

9.2 Barry Callebaut Group

9.3 Blue Diamond Growers

9.4 Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts (Bain)

9.5 Dhler GmbH

9.6 Harris Woolf California Almonds

9.7 John B. Sanfilippo & Son

9.8 Kanegrade Limited

9.9 Olam International Limited

9.10 Royal Nut Company

9.11 Savencia S.A.

9.12 The Wonderful Company

9.13 Treehouse California Almonds



