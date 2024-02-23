23 cars broken into at North Berkeley BART station

(KRON) — Twenty-three cars were burglarized at the North Berkeley BART station on Wednesday, BART confirmed to KRON4.

There is limited information available about the break-ins, but police said Thursday afternoon that no arrests had been made.

BART officials did not confirm when exactly the burglaries happened or whether extra security would be added in the wake of the crimes.

The break-ins taint what has reportedly been a good year for BART. Its quarterly report said that riders have reported a 9% increase in satisfaction compared to last year.

According to BART, much of the improvement comes from the “Safe and Clean” plan, which intends to boost visible police presence and increase staffing to clean trains and stations.

