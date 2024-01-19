Up to 23 dead panthers a year? What they're saying about proposed Kingston development

"We cannot let the recovery of the panther falter." Marsha Ellis, teacher and conservationist, speaks about the proposed Kingston development.

Math is top-of-mind for advocates trying to save the Florida panther who gathered earlier this week to oppose a massive project in eastern Lee County.

Worst-case scenario figures provided by the U.S. Fish and Wild Service show the Cameratta Companies’ Kingston development could wipe out the remaining endangered cats in about a decade.

Here’s how they figure it: Between 120 and 230 panthers still exist in the wild. If the development could be responsible for between four and 23 panther deaths each year, as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Robert Carey, division director for the Division of Environmental Review, Florida Ecological Services, projected, then given a stable population, the panthers will be gone by the early 2030s.

However, Carey pointed out in an email to the News-Press, “There is a large amount of uncertainty associated with this estimate."

It’s all too much for the already beleaguered species, said the 30 or so who gathered in the rain outside the East Lee County Regional Library to voice their concerns.

The 6,600-acre project of up to 10,000 homes is slated for development in a former citrus grove west of the 60,000-acre Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed which straddles the eastern border of Lee and Collier counties. It’s also close to Audubon’s internationally renowned Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary.

Before the project can go forward, it must be permitted, and the public can weigh in until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 23 by emailing SD-ERPComments@FloridaDEP.gov.

Cameratta promises it’s playing by the rules, setting aside more than 3,000 acres for wildlife and wetlands and paying more than $10 million in panther mitigation fees, CEO Joe Cameratta told The News-Press: "We're doing what's required of us to protect the panther," he said.

But the panther isn’t the only issue that worries the environmental and smart growth community. Here’s some of what people are saying:

Healthy land, healthy water

Rob Moher, president and CEO Conservancy of Southwest Florida: ““6000 acres, 10,000 new homes? … Those types of developments are going to weaken our ecological infrastructure that helps us achieve clean water ... We certainly have to manage growth in a smarter way. Often, we think of water and land as separate entities. They are all connected," he said. "We have to be minimizing the loss of our valuable wetlands in Southwest Florida, which play such a key role in storing and treating our water."

Beyond the panther, what about the aquifer?

Marsha Ellis, environmental advocate and teacher: ““We cannot let the recovery of the panther falter or let this species fall to extinction (but) it’s not just the panther that’s at stake; it’s our potable water supply. The area directly north of Kingston is an area of concern and the levels of the sandstone aquifer are dipping below acceptable levels. People … to the north across S.R. 82 are facing the potential of having to make their wells deeper or dig new wells."

Attorney Elise Bennett, Florida director of the Center for Biological Diversity speaks about the proposed Kingston development.

'Inexplicable' government agency actions

Attorney Elise Bennett, Florida director for the Center for Biological Diversity: “The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to date has failed to meet its core mission … to ensure the species will not be prevented from surviving and recovering," she said, "So to have (the number killed) be roughly doubling (is) such a great concern … This permit is ploughing ahead, even though the wildlife agency itself estimates as many as 23 panthers per year could die on roads as a result.

"They’re doing it even though we know this will take the land out from under the paws of our panthers … This is unacceptable. It’s inexplicable, it’s arbitrary and that’s a huge reason we want to see this permit go down.”

'A lot of questions' FWS: One development in east Lee County could result in up to 23 panther deaths per year

'Never seen anything like it'

Brad Cornell, Audubon Florida Southwest Florida policy associate: “There are two major corridors that go through the project … in one of the most panther-y (areas) in the whole range of panthers, and they’re about to cut off one of those connections,” he said. “We need those corridors. We need to have regional connections for a wide-ranging species like panthers.

“And when you look at the incidental take (estimate) from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service – between four and 23 panthers a year – how does that happen? I’ve never seen anything like that. It’s a huge number.”

A Florida panther strolls past a camera trap set up at the Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed at 4:15 p.m. on January 15, 2019. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission panthers are generally crepuscular mammals that travel and hunt at dawn or dusk. The camera trap is set up by News-Press photographer Andrew West. This is from FWC panther biologist Dave Onorato: That is a young panther, likely just about a year old and perhaps still traveling with Mom. That panthers is in fine shape, good coat, etc. This animal surviving to year 1 is already beating the odds (33% survival rate for kittens to year 1). But, there is still the process of surviving to year 2 that will involve facing a lot of hurdles (dispersal, finding a home range, encountering competitors).

Without territory, 'We don't have any panthers'

Patty Whitehead, Responsible Growth Management Coalition member, Estero resident: "Once upon a time in Lee County, there was a place called the DRGR - density reduction groundwater resource – (where there) was still a rural lifestyle in Lee County. It meant things like agriculture and conservation land and low-impact farmettes, ranchettes, homesteads coexisted … that slowly over time eroded (but) panthers still roam and require that land for connectivity.

"How can we have goals of recovery when we’re destroying the core habitat of the panther? … If you take it away, we don't have any panthers.”

Panther pangs: How I may have contributed to the demise of our state mammal

With so many new homes, worries about wildfire

Keith Laakkonen, Director, Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary: "A big part of what we do is prescribed burning. It is incredibly challenging any more in Southwest Florida to get permission from the state to burn. And now, if you're going to have houses moving further in, they're going to be less likely to issue us permits," he said. "If we can't conduct prescribed fires, those fuel loads build up and you have much bigger chances of large wildfires. In Collier County in the past 10 years, there have been three of the largest wildfires in the history of the county.

"So if we can't get in and burn these areas, we could have something catastrophic."

Kingston is 'an excellent place' to draw the line

Matthew Schwartz, executive director, South Florida Wildlands Association: A tidal wave of new development is heading straight for the heart of Florida panther habitat in Southwest Florida. Collier and Lee County governments have already given their blessings to much of the development and the next step is approval by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for fill and development of wetlands. That step also requires approval (a ‘non-jeopardy opinion’) by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service which is providing ‘technical consultation’ to FDEP on impacts to federally endangered and threatened species present on the sites.

"The panther has already reached a state of ‘jeopardy’ and no further encroachment in the panther's remaining habitat should be permitted … Given its size and impacts, Kingston is an excellent place to draw that line.”

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: 'Inexplicable' process could spell the end of panthers if project OK'd