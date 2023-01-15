23 dead in Russian missile strike on Ukraine apartments; Zelenskyy vows to respond: Live updates

The death toll from a Russian missile strike in the southeastern city of Dnipro rose to 23 on Sunday as first responders picked through the rubble of an apartment building looking for survivors and bodies.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the explosions Saturday smashed through all nine floors of the building that housed an estimated 1,700 people.

"It was possible to save dozens of people, wounded, traumatized," said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Among them are children; the youngest girl is 3 years old."

More than 20 of the 30 missiles launched toward Ukrainian targets were shot down, Zelenskyy said. The attacks also targeted the capital, Kyiv, and the northeastern city of Kharkiv. Energy infrastructure again took a pounding, a common theme for Russian attacks in recent months.

Zelenskyy said repair crews would work around the clock to restore power generation .

"The enemy will receive our answer (to the strikes) on the battlefield for sure," Zelenskyy said of the strikes. "Our soldiers will do that."

Other developments:

►On Sunday, Russian forces attacked a residential area in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, wounding two people, regional Gov. Yaroslav Yanushevych said in a Telegram post.

►Russia’s Defense Ministry said Sunday that it achieved its goal in Saturday's strikes. It said missiles were fired “on the military command and control system of Ukraine and related energy facilities” and did not mention residential strikes and deaths.

Emergency workers carry a wounded woman after a Russian rocket hit a multistory building in Dnipro, Ukraine.

Britain providing training for Ukraine recruits

The British Defense Ministry said it will begin training thousands of new, volunteer recruits who have joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine with little to no previous military experience. The goal is to teach skills "required to survive and be effective in front-line combat" the ministry said in a statement. The course, which is based on training provided to the U.K. Army Reserve infantry, will take place over a minimum of a five weeks in Britain. It will provide the soldiers with instruction on weapons handling, offensive and defensive tactics, rules of armed conflict, range activity and marksmanship, patrol techniques, battlefield first aid and cyber security awareness.

