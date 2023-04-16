23 Greedy And Manipulative Bosses Who Made The Mistake Of Trying Employees Who Ain't Having It

The Telegraph

Storyville: Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words BBC Two, 9pm “When you hear the words ‘you have cancer’, it’s heartbreaking.” Deborah James’s opening words in this deeply affecting Storyville film are as undeniable as the astonishing energy, optimism and lust for life she displayed in the final five years of her life, before she passed away from bowel cancer last June at just 40. Told through the TikTok videos, Instagram posts and podcasts which gained her hundreds of thousands of follower