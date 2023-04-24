23 guns recovered during operation with Seattle police, state and federal agencies

An arrest operation involving Seattle police detectives, as well as local, state and federal agencies, ended with the recovery of nearly two-dozen guns earlier this month.

Two men — ages 31 and 32 — who were arrested during the operation were involved in buying and illegally selling guns, according to the Seattle Police Department. Some of the guns had been recovered from shootings and armed robberies.

The men were arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm. Federal charges are pending.

Police said they seized the following items from an apartment, vehicle, and storage unit:

23 guns (18 handguns, four rifles, and one shotgun).

About 1,000 grams of methamphetamine.

Hundreds of fentanyl pills.

About $22,713 in cash.

Thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Dozens of magazines for rifles and pistols.

Detectives from SPD’s robbery and gun violence reduction units worked with Kent police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Corrections during the operation.