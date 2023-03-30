23 Brutal Jokes About Working As An Adult That Hit A Liiiiittle Too Close To Home

Work. You either love what you do...or you don't love it all that much. Either way, people love to joke about it

person saying, i hate doing work but i love being flattered

NBC

So, here are just 23 funny tweets about jobs and money that are simply relatable and/or hilarious — and mayyy hit a little too close to home:

1. There's the fact that for some reason, you're always tired during the workday:

you should be allowed to leave work early if you are too sleepy and you want to go beddy bye 06:17 PM - 22 Mar 2023

2. Like, you may wake up some days feeling like this:

3. And despite all the hard work you do, buying a home might seem a bit impossible at the moment:

Little did I know this would be the closest I would ever get to being a homeowner 09:26 PM - 27 Mar 2023

4. There are the work emails:

this is how your email finds me: 07:11 PM - 28 Mar 2023

5. Having to interact with customers:

working in retail as an introvert is so fucking exhausting 06:57 PM - 28 Mar 2023

6. Getting called into your manager's office:

My favourite thing about having a job is assuming I’m sacked everytime I get called into my managers office 🤞🏻😂 09:44 AM - 24 Mar 2023

7. *Trying* to call in sick:

8. Speaking to HR:

I told a joke to my boss and he must have found it really funny because now I get to tell it to HR. 01:29 PM - 21 Mar 2023

9. Working overtime:

me omw to go ask my boss for overtime shifts so I can go to more eras tour shows 01:43 AM - 21 Mar 2023

10. And juggling literally everything:

I can't believe having a job includes managing my own mental health, anxiety and stress or else I won't be able to work. I don't want to be responsible for myself!!! 04:56 AM - 27 Mar 2023

11. The interview process can be daunting:

I have a phone interview today and someone told me to “just be myself” so I’m not going to answer the call 05:55 PM - 18 Dec 2019

12. We need to know what happens next ASAP!!!:

The whole applying to jobs, waiting for a interview, waiting for a callback shit so aggravating. like i need to know as soon as i apply if i got the job 😂 08:26 PM - 27 Mar 2023

13. Oh, and you need, like, 10 years of experience for an entry-level job:

@mightybattlecat Don't forget insisting on people having x years of experience for their entry-level jobs. (Why yes, I *did* fall into the trap of 'how am I supposed to *get* experience if people won't hire me for not having it??'.) 03:51 PM - 22 Mar 2023

14. Gen Z'ers are taking over the workplace (and they will NOT be staying late under any circumstances):

i just asked my gen z coworker to work past 3pm today and they took me behind a sweetgreen and shot me in the legfollow me for more generational analysis 02:34 PM - 28 Mar 2023

15. Meanwhile, millennials are burned out:

I feel like 80% of millennials either have a job in the service industry or making excel spreadsheets and either way you’re spending most of your day complaining about tables 07:04 PM - 21 Mar 2023

16. For some, asking for time off may go like this:

Find a job somewhere else? Don't mind if I do. 02:49 PM - 27 Mar 2023

17. But, of course, "no one wants to work anymore":

@fuckyouiquit “But we can’t find workers, no one wants to work anymore” 02:54 PM - 27 Mar 2023

18. AI is probably taking over everything:

wake me up when ChatGPT can procrastinate for 7 hours before starting a manual data entry task, then I’ll feel threatened in my job 08:39 AM - 24 Mar 2023

19. You may need a little motivation sometimes:

if someone gave me a sweet forehead kiss maybe it’ll inspire me to stay at my job a little longer 05:24 PM - 24 Mar 2023

20. Being employed can solve many problems:

i was only obsessed w ppl i was dating when i was unemployed so my solution for y’all still checkin likes is to get a job 08:00 PM - 14 Mar 2023

21. We all just need money:

ppl rlly don’t drop money on the floor like they used to 07:56 PM - 05 Jan 2023

22. We really do:

I’ve done some terrible things for money. Like getting up early to go to work. 09:54 AM - 25 Mar 2023

23. But all in all, we love having a job:

I love having a job I just really hate attending this bitch😭 04:23 PM - 24 Mar 2023