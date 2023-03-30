23 Brutal Jokes About Working As An Adult That Hit A Liiiiittle Too Close To Home

BuzzFeed
·4 min read

Work. You either love what you do...or you don't love it all that much. Either way, people love to joke about it.

person saying, i hate doing work but i love being flattered
person saying, i hate doing work but i love being flattered

NBC

So, here are just 23 funny tweets about jobs and money that are simply relatable and/or hilarious — and mayyy hit a little too close to home:

1.There's the fact that for some reason, you're always tired during the workday:

2.Like, you may wake up some days feeling like this:

3.And despite all the hard work you do, buying a home might seem a bit impossible at the moment:

4.There are the work emails:

5.Having to interact with customers:

6.Getting called into your manager's office:

7.*Trying* to call in sick:

8.Speaking to HR:

9.Working overtime:

10.And juggling literally everything:

11.The interview process can be daunting:

12.We need to know what happens next ASAP!!!:

13.Oh, and you need, like, 10 years of experience for an entry-level job:

14.Gen Z'ers are taking over the workplace (and they will NOT be staying late under any circumstances):

15.Meanwhile, millennials are burned out:

16.For some, asking for time off may go like this:

17.But, of course, "no one wants to work anymore":

18.AI is probably taking over everything:

19.You may need a little motivation sometimes:

20.Being employed can solve many problems:

21.We all just need money:

22.We really do:

23.But all in all, we love having a job:

LOL. And P.S.: Be sure to follow these Twitter users for a funnier timeline!

Recommended Stories