These Are the 23 Measures China Just Unveiled to Save the Economy

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank rolled almost two dozen measures and promises intended to boost lending and support industries that have been battered by recent Covid outbreaks and lockdowns.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The 23 steps include everything from lending guidance for banks and promises to make it easier for companies to expand the cross-border use of the yuan, to general pledges for more credit or other financial support. The measures were outlined in a document published Monday by the People’s Bank of China and its foreign exchange regulator. They echoed a similar list of policies released in February 2020, at the height of the initial Covid outbreak.

Here are the specific measures in the document.

Covid-Related Policies

  • A promise to use monetary policy tools to provide sufficient liquidity, guide banks to expand loan extension and transfer profits to the real economy appropriately

  • A pledge to expand the relending quota for small and agricultural businesses, and to guide banks to increase support for industries suffering from a temporary hit to business, including catering, hospitality, retail and tourism

  • The central bank will reward banks with funds equivalent to 1% of their newly increased loans for small and micro firms through mid-2023, and roll over an existing 400 billion yuan ($62.8 billion) relending quota for inclusive finance

  • Banks should defer mortgage payments or extend mortgages for people in Covid-related quarantine arrangements, along with those who temporarily lost income due to the pandemic; banks should also provide more business loans to workers with “flexible employment,” such as taxi drivers, online shop owners and truck drivers

Financial Support

  • A pledge to increase credit support for spring planting, as well as the storage and processing of grains and production of major crops, such as soybeans

  • The central bank will use its relending program to support the safe production of coal, and will meet the demand of power-generating firms to buy and store coal, as a way to ensure stable energy supply

  • It will support the ability of banks to extend loans to logistics firms and truck drivers, and for them to provide emergency loans to support airlines and airports

  • Through the relending program, the central bank will guide banks to support companies’ research and development

  • Policy banks should step up financing support for major investment projects, and all banks should proactively seek out projects, including those focused on “new infrastructure,” such as data centers. Banks should also buy government bonds to support front-loaded infrastructure investments, and meet the reasonable needs of local government financing vehicles

  • The central bank will encourage banks to build long-term partnerships with private firms and enhance their share of new corporate loans

  • Cities should set differentiated property credit policies and appropriately set requirements for down-payments and mortgage rates; banks, meanwhile, should step up support for quality property projects and lend more to construction firms

  • Fintech firms should lower fees and interest rates

  • The central bank will increase financing support for sectors including elderly care and tourism, as well as green energy and rural sectors

Foreign Exchange

  • The central bank will test more convenient yuan settlements in trade and investment

  • It will make it easier for companies to borrow from overseas

  • It will encourage companies to use more yuan to settle cross-border trade, and enhance foreign exchange derivatives so firms can better prevent risks

  • It will further digitize cross-border bank settlement and payment services

  • It will step up insurance support for small exporters and importers

  • It will enhance procedures and standards to make it more convenient for foreign investors to invest in Chinese securities markets

Other Measures

  • The central bank will strengthen the leadership role the Communist Party plays in carrying out policy

  • Banks should make autonomous decisions and shoulder their own risks; the central bank will also guide banks and companies to prevent moral hazards and enhance compliance with rules

Continued Policies

  • The central bank will expedite the issuance of bonds for companies impacted by the pandemic by simplifying procedures and reasonably relaxing information disclosure requirements

  • It will ensure cash supply, along with the operation of a digital payment system; banks can approve loans remotely using video conference; the central bank will also ensure that tax rebates are paid to companies

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Central Bank Pledges Support for Businesses Hit by Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank announced a spate of measures to help an economy which has been hit by lockdowns to control the current Covid outbreak, but the focus on boosting credit likely means the chances for broad-based easing are shrinking.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disa

  • Homebuilder Sentiment in U.S. Drops to Lowest in Seven Months

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. homebuilder sentiment fell to a seven-month low as rising mortgage rates and high asking prices led to declining sales and prospective buyer traffic. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtThe Nation

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Market Rally Weakens; Tesla Shanghai Tries To Reopen, Twitter Pops

    The market rally is ailing, but not all areas. Tesla Shanghai is working to reopen with earnings due. Twitter stock popped.

  • Elon Musk Will Have No Trouble Financing Twitter

    Rich people rarely have to pay cash. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a lot of options to finance a Twitter purchase, even if he needs to up his offer.

  • The 5 Best—and 5 Worst—Stocks in April So Far

    Twitter, Ross Stores, and Target are some of the best performers so far, while Nvidia has lost the most throughout April.

  • Home Costs and Rents Are Soaring. 7 Charts that Explain When Buying Makes Sense.

    In cities in the Midwest and South, renting is more costly than buying. Meanwhile in tech hubs, renting remains cheaper.

  • Ukraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s military targeted regions in Ukraine’s south and east overnight for shelling, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying Moscow has begun a new campaign to conquer the Donbas area in the east of the country. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiti

  • Three Proven Alternative Real Estate Investing Methods for Retirement

    Real estate can be a valuable tool to build wealth as it offers an inflation hedge, provides tax benefits and can be passed down through generations. However, real estate can have high barriers to entry. The median existing-home price for all housing types in February 2022 was $357,300, up 15% from the $310,600 level recorded in February 2021. Luckily, you can find ways to invest in real estate for retirement that don’t require a large amount of capital, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) th

  • Ford Is About to Make a Big Strategic Decision

    The carmaker wants to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year from 2026. Here's an important piece of that puzzle.

  • King of the ‘Lunatics’ Becomes Bitcoin’s Most-Watched Whale

    (Bloomberg) -- Back in 2016, when Do Kwon was just a little-known startup founder with grand ambitions of bringing free internet to all, he noticed his research on distributed networks kept bringing up stuff on Bitcoin and Ethereum.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Hap

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Now Sees Tesla Shares More Than Quadrupling

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management now expects Tesla Inc. shares to more than quadruple to $4,600 by 2026.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtArk last year said it saw shares of the e

  • Putin says the West's 'economic blitzkrieg' has failed — but Russia's central banker warns the country's reserves can't last forever

    Russia can't use nearly half its $640 billion foreign exchange reserves as they have been frozen by sanctions imposed by Western nations.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • These are Elon Musk's 3 options now that Twitter has enacted a poison pill to prevent him from taking over the company, according to Wedbush

    "In a nutshell, this week is very important for all the parties involved in this Twitter soap opera with time to get out the popcorn," Dan Ives said.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    One good source of investment returns during inflationary periods is dividend stocks. According to Fidelity, dividend stocks have accounted for 30% of the S&P 500's returns since 1930. Four dividend stocks you can buy today are Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORCC), B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Top REITs To Recession-Proof Your Portfolio

    It’s no secret that inflation is breaking record 40-year highs, as it just hit 8.5%. High inflation and other factors have led to an inverted yield curve in March 2022. With an inverted yield curve, short-term Treasury bonds have higher interest rates than long-term ones, which normally isn’t the case. An inverted yield curve is often interpreted as an early predictor of a recession. The yield curve inverted before the 2001, 2008 and 2020 recessions. However, real estate investment trusts (REITs

  • China Merchants Bank relieves president Tian Huiyu of his job in surprise move after US$11 billion stock sell-off amid talk of unspecified probes

    China Merchants Bank has unexpectedly relieved Tian Huiyu of his role as president and chief executive officer, after the stock plunged in Shanghai amid talk of investigations into the affairs of the country's largest retail bank. Tian, 56, was relieved of his job with immediate effect, and would be assigned to another post, the Shenzhen-based bank said, without specifying his new role. Tian, appointed to the bank's top post in September 2013, will be replaced by chief financial officer Wang Lia