A $23 million Hawaiian mansion on the ocean is for sale by golf legend Vijay Singh

Three-time golf major winner Vijay Singh is selling his Hawaiian mansion for $23 million.

The 9,500-square-foot house sits on over 51 acres and includes nearly a mile of oceanfront and a guest house. The primary room and suite alone cover 2,800 square feet.

Of course, the best selling point is the view.

The home is being sold by agent Kenneth Springer with Hawaii Life.

Take a tour of the property below.

The 59-year-old Vijay Singh has 64 wins as a professional, including three majors — the 1998 and 2004 PGA Championships and the 2000 Masters.

Singh, who was the No. 1 golfer in the world in 2004, is also fourth on the PGA Tour career earnings list at $71.2 million. He trails only Tiger Woods ($120.9M), Phil Mickelson ($95.0M), and Jim Furyk ($71.5M).

The house and property are located along the northeast coast of Hawaii's Big Island in Honomu.

The drive up to the house immediately gives you a sense of how gorgeous the area is.

The 5-bedroom, 7-bath house sits on over 51 acres and has nearly a mile of oceanfront access.

The lush green grass is gorgeously manicured.

Not surprisingly, some parts of the property look like a golf course.

There is a small creek that runs through the property.

The front door looks like you are walking into a palace.

Once inside you see beautiful hardwood floors and the grand staircase to reach the second floor.

There are fireplaces throughout the house and every room seemingly has a view of the ocean.

A pool in the backyard overlooks the ocean.

A sitting room with a view, although I wouldn't want to be the person stuck on the couch with its back to the windows.

The kitchen has been upgraded and an oversized island that seats four.

There are a pair of refrigerators.

The house also comes with an elevator if you are not up for walking the stairs.

There is also plenty of outdoor seating ...

with spectacular views, of course.

A view of the house from the pool.

The primary bedroom has its own fireplace and access to the second-floor balcony.

The view from the lanai.

The primary suite alone takes up 2,800 square feet.

And of course, the large walk-in shower has a view of the ocean.

The suite also includes a sitting room between the bedroom and bathroom.

There is also a yoga room attached to the primary bath.

The primary bedroom closet is bigger than most New York City apartments.

Who needs art when every room has a wall that looks like this?

Even the laundry room!

Here is another view of the laundry room and its view.

The property also includes a 1-bedroom "Ohana unit" which is a guest house that can be permitted on properties that normally don't allow a second unit. The unit can only be occupied by relatives of the homeowner and is attached to the main house.

The main house also has a billiard room.

A gym.

A classic library.

The house has five bedrooms.

They could all be primary bedrooms in most houses.

There are also seven bathrooms, including five that are full baths.

This room is a little smaller than the others but does have direct access to the lanai.

An equipment barn is included and comes with all the machinery and equipment needed to care for the property.

The house does have city utilities, but it also comes with a well and solar panels that are enough to meet all the water and electricity needs of the property.

But let's face it, what they are really selling are the breathtaking views.

