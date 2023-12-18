$23 million SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Los Angeles County

At least one person in SoCal is having an amazing holiday season after a winning SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $23 million was sold in Northridge Saturday night, officials with the California Lottery announced.

The lucky jackpot ticket was sold at the Copacabana Market at 9643 Reseda Blvd. in Northridge.

If you haven’t yet checked your SuperLotto Plus ticket, the winning numbers were: 3, 6, 12, 17, 29, 10.

While not as big a payout, another ticket hitting five out of the six winning numbers was sold at a Circle K located at 741 S. Weir Canyon Road in Anaheim on Saturday as well.

That ticket is worth just over $35,000, officials said.

The $23 million win in Northridge comes just days after a $2.9 million Mega Millions ticket matching five out of the six numbers was sold in Sawtelle and just a little over week after a Chevron station in Encino sold not one but two winning tickets that matched all six numbers in the drawing for $394 million.

2023 has been considered “highly unusual” for Mega Millions, as it is the first time in a decade that ten jackpots have been won in the same calendar year, lottery officials said.

Neither of the two winners from Saturday’s SuperLotto Plus drawing have come forward yet.

