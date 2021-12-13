The 23 most daring looks the Miss Universe contestants wore to compete in the pageant

This year's Miss Universe contestants' evening gowns were more daring than ever. Miss Universe Organization

The 70th Miss Universe competition took place on Sunday in Eilat, Israel.

The contestants wore no shortage of daring looks throughout the competition.

Some of the wildest outfits had sheer cutouts, plunging necklines, and daring slits.

Miss Argentina Julieta García sparkled in a gown made of sheer fabric.

Miss Argentina at the 2021 Miss Universe competition. Miss Universe

García's long-sleeve, floor-length dress was made of transparent fabric that was embroidered with sparkly stars.

The gown, which had a plunging neckline, showed off the cream-and-black, high-waisted bodice García wore beneath it.

Miss Armenia Nane Avetisyan wasn't afraid to bare it all with a transparent dress.

Miss Armenia at the 2021 Miss Universe competition. Miss Universe

Avetisyan's white NinaSarkisyants gown was almost entirely sheer, with additional lining on the bodice giving it some modesty.

The fabric was embroidered with delicate detailing, which continued on the dress' long train and flowy sleeves.

Miss Aruba Thessaly Zimmerman's gown was adorned with crystal embellishments from head to toe.

Miss Aruba at the 2021 Miss Universe competition. Miss Universe

Zimmerman wore a one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit for the evening-gown competition.

The dress' sheer fabric was embroidered with crystals that sparkled as Zimmerman strutted the catwalk.

Miss Australia Daria Varlamoval opted for a see-through, strapless dress.

Miss Australia at the 2021 Miss Universe competition. Miss Universe

Varlamoval's ALIN LE' KAL gown had a strapless, sweetheart neckline and was made of a semi-sheer fabric.

The bodice was covered with intricate beading while sparkling sheer stripes and a thigh-high slit gave the skirt some drama.

Miss Bolivia Nahemi Uequin Antelo embraced daring cutouts with her evening-gown look.

Miss Bolivia at the 2021 Miss Universe competition. Miss Universe

Antelo's pink gown was made of textured fabric, with the one-shoulder dress almost having a flame-like look.

The gown also had daring cutouts on the stomach, one arm, and the skirt, giving the gown a sexy edge.

Miss Bulgaria Elena Danova's sheer blue gown looked like running water.

Miss Bulgaria at the 2021 Miss Universe competition. Miss Universe

The base of Danova's gown was made of a cream, sparkly sheer fabric, and it featured flowing stripes of blue that ran in curves down the length of the dress.

The splashes of blue looked like water flowing down Danova's body.

Miss Colombia Valeria Ayos' dress was eye-catching thanks to its sheer, fishnet fabric.

Miss Colombia at the 2021 Miss Universe competition. Miss Universe

Ayos selected a strapless dress that was made of a fishnet fabric for the evening-gown competition.

The gown was sheer, and it was bedazzled with stripes of purple gemstones, which gave the flowing dress some structure.

Miss Croatia Ora Ivanisevic's gown was almost completely see-through.

Miss Croatia at the 2021 Miss Universe competition. Miss Universe

Designed by Matija Vuica, Ivanisevic's gown was completely sheer, with only intricate lace detailing covering her.

The form-fitting bodice flowed into a sheer skirt, with a peplum adding to the look.

Miss Curaçao Shariëngela Cijntje wore a sheer dress covered in strands of sequins and pearls.

Miss Curaçao at the 2021 Miss Universe competition. Miss Universe

The see-through gown was sleeveless, with a floor-length skirt that extended into a short train.

Miss Czech Republic Karolina Kokesova also went with a see-through look for the evening-gown competition.

Miss Czech Republic at the 2021 Miss Universe competition. Miss Universe

Her sleeveless dress had rows of beads hanging across her shoulders, and sheer panels of fabric at her chest and sides.

Her skirt, on the other hand, had a tall slit that helped her show off her sparkling sandals.

Miss Dominican Republic Debbie Aflalo stood out in lime-green sparkles.

Miss Dominican Republic at the 2021 Miss Universe competition. Miss Universe

Her floor-length gown was covered in sequins from top to bottom, but some sections of the fabric were still left sheer.

There was also a triangular cutout at her waist, and a slit in her skirt.

Miss France Clémence Botino shined in a golden gown with a high slit.

Miss France at the 2021 Miss Universe competition. Miss Universe

Her sleeveless dress had a deep-V neckline, though it was covered with a sheer layer of fabric that extended from the gown's neckline to its skirt.

It was also covered in gold and silver sparkles.

Miss Italy Caterina Di Fuccia chose a colorful gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Miss Italy at the 2021 Miss Universe competition. Miss Universe

The gown's sweetheart neckline led to waves of blue and silver sequins that were placed across her sheer dress.

And through the gown's thigh-high slit, you could see her silver platform sandals.

Miss Kosovo Shkurtesa Sejdiu wore a see-through dress with crisscross detailing.

Miss Kosovo at the 2021 Miss Universe competition. Miss Universe

While the bodice and sleeves of her dress were decorated with silver sequins in swirl patterns, the top of her skirt had a fishnet-style design.

Miss Laos looked like a princess in her dazzling dress.

Miss Laos at the 2021 Miss Universe competition. Miss Universe

Tonkham Phonchanheuang's gown had long, off-the-shoulder sleeves that were see-through, and a bodice with a diamond-shaped cutout in the middle of her chest.

There were also sheer panels across her waist and hips, and a slit in the middle of her skirt.

Miss Nigeria Maristella Okpala stunned in a blue gown with bold details.

Miss Nigeria at the 2021 Miss Universe competition. Miss Universe

The top of her dress didn't connect to its skirt and instead sat across her chest like a bralette. Her skirt was high-waisted and had two cutouts above a sheer panel with fringe and a tall slit.

Miss Ukraine walked the stage in a mirrored gold dress.

Miss Ukraine at the 2021 Miss Universe pageant. Miss Universe Organization

Hanna Nepliakh's dress had a sheer skirt, thigh-high slit, and a dramatic cape to match.

Miss Poland wore a sparkly green dress for the 2021 Miss Universe pageant.

Miss Poland at the 2021 Miss Universe pageant. Miss Universe Organization

Agata Wdowiak's dress was designed with an asymmetrical neckline that went across her torso and a thigh-high slit.

Miss Slovak Republic Veronika Ščepánková walked across the stage in a completely sheer dress with a dramatic feathered skirt.

Miss Slovak Republic at the 2021 Miss Universe pageant. Miss Universe Organization

Ščepánková's dress was made with a fishnet-like fabric and featured silver jewels.

Miss Turkey turned heads in a beautiful lilac dress.

Miss Turkey at the 2021 Miss Universe pageant. Miss Universe Organization

Cemrenaz Turhan's one-shoulder dress was semi-sheer and had a paisley-like pattern.

Miss Spain wore an ombré dress with a daring plunging neckline.

Miss Spain at the Miss Universe 2021 pageant. Miss Universe Organization

Sarah Loinaz's dress was also designed with a semi-sheer skirt.

Miss Peru wore a striking silver dress that had sheer detailing all throughout.

Miss Peru at the 2021 Miss Universe pageant. Miss Universe Organization

Yely Rivera's dress had intricate silver beading. It was also designed with a plunging neckline and small cutouts across her midriff.

Miss Vietnam walked the stage in a completely sheer gown.

Miss Vietnam at the 2021 Miss Universe pageant. Miss Universe Organization

Kim Duyen Nguyen Huynh's long-sleeve dress had colorful crystals sewn into it.

