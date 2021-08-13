23-year-old accused of robbing Clovis liquor store at gunpoint

Reuters Videos

Two females and three males, including the suspect, died from gunshot wounds at the scene of the incident, the Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement. Another female died a short time later in hospital, the police added.One of the people killed was a child under 10 years old, Luke Pollard, a local lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party, said in a tweet.Police had earlier described the shooting as a "serious firearms incident" and said the situation was contained. The police added that the incident was not related to terrorism.The United Kingdom has one of the lowest gun homicide rates in the world, and mass shootings are rare. This was the first mass shooting in the country for 11 years.