23-year-old arrested after 77-year-old woman found stabbed to death in Buckhead garage

A man is now in custody for the murder of a 77-year-old woman who was found stabbed to death in her own home over the weekend.

Eleanor Bowles was found dead in the garage of her home in a gated Buckhead community on Saturday on Paces West Terrace.

Police say they believe Bowles was in her home at 11:30 a.m. when Antonio Brown, 23, broke in and tried stealing her 2021 Lexus RS350. They believe she interrupted the robbery and was stabbed and killed.

Brown is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated battery, elder abuse, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony and hijacking a motor vehicle.

Investigators say Brown walked into the gated community, but it is unclear how he was able to get past security.

The car was tracked and recovered in DeKalb County.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a news conference on Monday night that Brown was spotted by a citizen who then called police, leading to his capture.

“The son came home to visit his mom for the holidays,” Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said. “This is not a way that a family should have to spend their holiday season, mourning and grieving the death of a loved one.”

Friends and family members of Bowles have also set up a GoFundMe, all funds raised are going directly to the Atlanta Humane Society, an organization she loved.

In the same news conference Monday night, Dickens announced that a third teenager, a 16-year-old from Clayton County, has been arrested in the murders of 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson near Atlantic Station last month. Last week, Atlanta police announced that a 15- and 16-year-old who attended Atlanta Public Schools had been arrested for the killings.

Dickens said he will not tolerate these sorts of crimes in metro Atlanta.

“Let me be very clear to those who would want to do crime in our community, if you pull a gun, or pull out a knife to harm someone in our city, you will be arrested and sent to jail,” Dickens said.

Dickens said that part of what helped them track down both suspects were surveillance cameras around the city.