23-year-old arrested after he was found with missing Maine teen in Nebraska

Mar. 24—A California man was arrested Tuesday night after he was found with a missing Oakland teenager in Nebraska.

Taylor Hauke, 23, of Vacaville, California, is being held pending criminal charges, according to David St. Pierre, a spokesperson for the Lewiston Police Department.

Lanie Nolan, 15, went missing on March 18 from New Beginnings, a Lewiston shelter for homeless and at-risk youth, after she left saying she was "going for a walk."

Police said Nolan had met Hauke online and been talking with him over social media.

Arrangements are being made for her return to Maine.

No additional information was immediately released.