23-year-old arrested after he was found with missing Maine teen in Nebraska

Christopher Burns, Bangor Daily News, Maine
·1 min read

Mar. 24—A California man was arrested Tuesday night after he was found with a missing Oakland teenager in Nebraska.

Taylor Hauke, 23, of Vacaville, California, is being held pending criminal charges, according to David St. Pierre, a spokesperson for the Lewiston Police Department.

Lanie Nolan, 15, went missing on March 18 from New Beginnings, a Lewiston shelter for homeless and at-risk youth, after she left saying she was "going for a walk."

Police said Nolan had met Hauke online and been talking with him over social media.

Arrangements are being made for her return to Maine.

No additional information was immediately released.

