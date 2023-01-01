23-year-old arrested for murdering his brother, Polk County deputies say

A man has been arrested on a Polk County warrant for first-degree murder.

The victim, Luis Contreras Marrero, 35, of Lake Wales was fatally shot on Christmas Eve.

This happened on Dec. 24 at around 11:30 p.m. in the Enchanted Grove Mobile Home Park.

Detectives arrested Fernando Vega Mangual, 23, for providing False Information during a Capital Felony Investigation and Tasha Cintron, 30, of Lake Wales for providing False Information during a Criminal Investigation.

Deputies said after thoroughly investigating, they found their potential suspect was the victim’s brother.

Jeremy Otero Marrero was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Puerto Rico Police Department.

He is currently being held in Puerto Rico and will be extradited to Polk County.

