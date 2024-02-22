23-year-old bicyclist dies after being struck by car in Virginia Beach

A bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle Tuesday night in Virginia Beach.

Police responded to the 4100 block of Princess Anne Road following a report of a traffic accident at 6:40 p.m. Investigators believe a sedan was travelling east on Princess Anne Road when the bicyclist, 23-year-old James Beckles IV of Virginia Beach, was crossing the road headed south.

Beckles was thrown into the roadway by the collision, according to police. He died at the scene.

Police did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Thursday afternoon on whether there are any charges pending.

