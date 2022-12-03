23-year-old Brevard County deputy dies in off-duty accident, sheriff’s office says

A deputy has died following an accident early Saturday morning, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said in a post that Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, was killed in an off-duty accident within the southwestern part of Palm Bay.

The Palm Bay Police Department told Channel 9 the incident happened on Damascus Avenue and when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot and killed.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Walsh was “a treasured member” of the BCSO family.

According to the sheriff’s office, Walsh had been part of the agency since he was 18 and participated in the Explorers program.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement will continue to investigate the incident.

