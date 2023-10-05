23-year-old Bridgeville man dies after exchanging gunfire with police Wednesday

A 23-year-old Bridgeville man is dead after exchanging gunfire with police Wednesday.

Around 10:50 p.m., the Bridgeville Police Department responded to Canterbury Apartments for a report of a home invasion. A man forced his way into the home and displayed a gun to two residents before fleeing, according to Delaware State Police.

Then, around 11:30 p.m., an employee at Perdue AgriBusiness Grain Elevator and Feed Mill in Bridgeville called 911, police said. The caller said that a co-worker, later determined to be the suspect from the home invasion, showed up at the facility and stated that it "was his last day," according to police. He displayed a gun and told his co-worker to call the police before leaving, police said.

The suspect was found walking in a nearby field in the area of Newton and Adams roads. Police commanded him to stop and he fired his weapon twice, according to police. A state trooper returned fire.

A short time later, the suspect was found dead in the middle of Newton Road with a gunshot wound, police said. He had a firearm and one shell casing from that firearm was beside his body, according to police. Whether the suspect’s injuries were self-inflicted or caused by the trooper is not yet known, police said.

The suspect's name will be released after his family is notified. The trooper will be placed on administrative leave while a use-of-force investigation is conducted.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact Sergeant S. Yeich at 302-741-2703. Information may be provided anonymously by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on Sussex County and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: After exchanging gunfire with police Wednesday, Bridgeville man dies