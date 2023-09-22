23-year-old captured jumping fences in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old man who was seen on a “Ring” camera checking vehicle door handles was captured after jumping multiple fences in Hanford Thursday night, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Police say officers were called to the 1800 block of W Hampton Drive for a suspicious man seen on a Ring camera checking vehicle door handles.

A Kings County Air unit arrived in the area and immediately spotted the man walking between vehicles parked on the driveway of a residence.

According to police, a patrol unit arrived in the area where the Kings County Air unit observed the man. The man immediately began to jump multiple fences in a southern direction from the 2000 block of West Hampton Drive in an attempt to flee from officers.

On-scene officers say they set up a perimeter in the neighborhood and utilized a K9 unit to search each yard.

As K9 announcements were given, the man began to run and jump a fence to Vintage Avenue where officers say they took Anthony Zamarron into custody for the attempted burglary of multiple vehicles and failing to comply with officers’ commands.

Police say Zamarron is currently on California State Parole and a no bail hold was placed for this incident.

