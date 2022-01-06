23-year-old Chinle man given nearly 15 years in prison after fatal Navajo Nation shooting

A 23-year-old Chinle man was sentenced to nearly 15 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, the Department of Justice said.

U.S. District Judge Dominic W. Lanza sentenced Jeroy Johnson Benally to 177 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, the Department said.

Benally fatally shot the victim twice with a rifle on Aug. 28, 2020, the Department said. Officials did not identify the victim.

Court records obtained by The Arizona Republic show that Benally was indicted in March 2021 on charges of first degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm during a violent crime.

Benally, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, took a plea agreement on a voluntary manslaughter charge that was accepted by the court on Tuesday, according to records. The charge came with a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Benally admitted to killing the victim on the Navajo Nation "while in a heat of passion," records said. No further details about what led up to the shooting were included in the plea agreement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety investigated the case.

