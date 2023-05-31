23-year-old Des Moines man shot in the head dies after a week on life support

A 23-year-old Des Moines man has died after spending a week on life support due to a gunshot wound to the head. Police are now investigating his death as the city's 11th homicide of 2023.

Law enforcement found Ezekiel Williams suffering from the gunshot wound near the 2200 block of University Avenue on May 20 after responding to calls of shots fired in the area. Emergency personnel transported Williams to Mercy-Des Moines Medical Center, where he remained on life support until his death on Saturday, according to a news release from Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department.

An initial investigation shows Williams' injuries were sustained following a physical altercation with a 22-year-old female.

Williams allegedly physically assaulted the female, broke her nose and caused bruising and swelling to her face, according to Parizek. He also allegedly assaulted one of her children, which caused facial bruising.

Following the assault, "the 22-year-old female retrieved a firearm that was stored within the home and shot Williams," Parizek said in the news release.

The homicide is still under investigation and no criminal charges have been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.

